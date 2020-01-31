Former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Dawid Celt are expecting their first child.

The 2012 Wimbledon finalist and longtime fan favorite, who retired from tennis after the 2018 season, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday.

"The time has come for a new stage in life," she wrote, captioning a photo of a pair of baby-sized shoes, accompanied by an emoji depicting a pregnant woman and several hashtags to get clearly get her message across.

Radwanska and Celt, who was involved in her tennis career as her hitting partner, married in the summer of 2017, in a wedding that was attended by a host of WTA stars, including Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, her younger sister Urszula Radwanska, and former Polish No.1 Marta Domachowska.

Radwanska has not been a stranger to the WTA since her retirement. She was celebrated in a ceremony at Wimbledon, where she finished runner-up to Serena Williams in 2012, last July, and was one of the WTA Legend Ambassadors at the inaugural Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen last fall.

The Pole, a winner of the WTA Finals when it was held in Singapore in 2015, was on hand for the trophy presentation in Shenzhen with champion Ashleigh Barty and runner-up Elina Svitolina.

She is the latest recently-retired WTA star to announce her pregnancy in recent months, joining former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova, who played her last match at the French Open last spring, and gave birth to daughter Lea in December, and former World No.4 Dominika Cibulkova -- who announced her own pregnancy later that same month.