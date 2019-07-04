Lucie Safarova announced on Wednesday the birth of her daughter, Lea.

Former WTA doubles World No.1 Lucie Safarova has announced the birth of her daughter Lea via a post on Instagram.

The 32-year-old retired from professional tennis following the 2019 Australian Open, citing health issues, following a career that had seen her win seven singles titles and 12 doubles crowns on the WTA Tour.

On July 4, she announced via social media that she was expecting a baby with former NHL player Tomas Plekanec and she has now announced the birth of the new arrival.

“I woke up this morning as a mom...nothing beats that feeling! Welcome to our family Lea,” she said.

Safarova has documented her pregnancy since it was made public via social media, revealing everything about the ups and down of her experience.