The American becomes the first 15-year-old in 15 years to reach the Top 50.

It's a momentous week in the WTA Rankings. Coco Gauff makes her Top 50 debut, ranked at World No.49, becoming the first 15-year-old ranked in the WTA Top 50 since August 2005 (the last time was in the week of August 1, 2005 as Sesil Karatancheva rose to that level).

Elsewhere, the Top 10 adjust slightly, with Bianca Andreescu moving up to a new career high of No.4, followed by Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin at No.5, and St. Petersburg champion Kiki Bertens at No.6. Dubai champion Simona Halep stays at World No.2.

There's also a career high for Dubai runner-up Elena Rybakina, the new World No.17, after a wonderful start to the year in which she has reached four finals.

2020 Dubai Highlights: Halep fights past Rybakina for 20th career title

Petra Martic rises one place to World No.14 to equal her previous best. Maria Sakkari is into the Top 20 as she moves up one place too.

Camila Giorgi of Italy returns to the Top 100, rising two places.

Here are some of the week's other big rankings movers:

Jennifer Brady (+7, No.52 to No.45): The American reached the semifinal stage in Dubai, falling to top seed and eventual champion Halep. She took out two other seeds along the way, though, ninth seed Garbiñe Muguruza in the quarterfinals and third seed Elina Svitolina in the Round of 32.

Nao Hibino (+4, No.75 to No.71): Seeded eighth in Hua Hin, the Japanese made it to the semifinal, where she lost to surprise finalist Leonie Kung, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Aliona Bolsova (+6, No.108 to No.102): The Spaniard's run to the final of the ITF event in Egypt - where she was seeded third, and did not drop a set all week until the final - has boosted her ranking.

Marta Kostyuk (+27, No.168 to No.141): The teenager lifted the singles trophy in Egypt, beating Bolsova 6-1, 6-0, and moved back into the Top 150. She also won the doubles competition alongside partner Kamilla Rakhimova.