Former champions Petra Kvitova and Carla Suárez Navarro face off for the 12th time in the second round of the Qatar Total Open, while fourth seed Belinda Bencic clashes with former junior rival and recent nemesis Veronika Kudermetova, and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin takes on Dayana Yastremska for the third time in the past year.

MATCH POINTS

A clash of former champions takes place as 2018 winner and No.8 seed Petra Kvitova takes on 2016 winner Carla Suárez Navarro in the second round. Suárez Navarro leads their head-to-head 6-5, including 5-3 on outdoor hard courts and 3-0 in the Middle East: the Spaniard won consecutive last-16 encounters in Dubai 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) in 2014 and 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in 2015, and followed up the latter with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory the following week in the Doha quarterfinals. The pair's last meeting was in the 2018 New Haven quarterfinals, which Suárez Navarro took via retirement; their last completed match was in the first round of Toronto 2017, which Kvitova won 6-1, 7-6(5).

No.4 seed Belinda Bencic has been squaring off against fellow 1997-born 22-year-old Veronika Kudermetova since the pair's junior days - but the latter has swung the rivalry her way in the pros. Bencic won all three of their junior meetings, but in the pros Kudermetova leads 3-1, including twice last year - a 6-4, 6-3 victory in St. Petersburg qualifying and a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in the second round of Wuhan, their only previous outdoor hardcourt meeting. Elsewhere, they have split two pro meetings on grass, with Kudermetova winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round of 's-Hertogenbosch 2018 and Bencic scoring her only senior triumph over the Russian 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of Eastbourne last year.

Australian Open champion and No.6 seed Sofia Kenin has split two past meetings with Dayana Yastremska, both last year. Yastremska was a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victor in the second round of Wimbledon, but Kenin got a 6-2, 6-2 revenge in the third round of Toronto a month later.

Defending champion and No.16 seed Elise Mertens takes on Yulia Putintseva for the second time this month. In their first meeting, Mertens helped lead Belgium to a Fed Cup Qualifier victory over Kazakhstan at home in Kortrijk with a 6-1, 7-6(1) defeat of Putintseva.

Two of the most in-form rising players in 2020 meet as wildcard Ons Jabeur faces Jennifer Brady for the third time. The pair split two previous encounters in 2019, with Brady winning 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of Cincinnati and Jabeur avenging the defeat 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Tianjin two months later.

No.9 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces a rematch of last October's Wuhan final against Anett Kontaveit, their sole prior encounter. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-3 to complete a successful title defence.

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko essayed a comeback from 2-6, 1-3 down against Barbora Strycova in their only previous meeting, winning 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of Wuhan 2017.

No.11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza lost her first meeting against Ajla Tomljanovic from a set and 5-2 up, falling 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 in the second round of Miami 2014 - but has won both of their matches since, 6-3, 6-0 in the 2018 Monterrey quarterfinals (going on to take the title) and 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open last month (going on to reach the final).

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT (starts 3.30pm)

Carla SUÁREZ NAVARRO (ESP) vs [8] Petra KVITOVA (CZE)

[1] Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) vs [Q] Laura SIEGEMUND (GER)

Not before 7pm

[3] Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) vs [Q] Bernarda PERA (USA)

[WC] Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs Jennifer BRADY (USA)

COURT 1 (starts 2pm)

Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs [9] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS) vs Iga SWIATEK (POL)

Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs [4] Belinda BENCIC (SUI)

[11] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) vs Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS)

[15] Maria SAKKARI (GRE) vs [Q] Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE)

COURT 2 (starts 3.30pm)

Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)

Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) vs [6] Sofia KENIN (USA)

Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs [14] Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)

[5] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN) vs DUAN Yingying (CHN) / Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)

HAN Xinyun (CHN) / PENG Shuai (CHN) vs Belinda BENCIC (SUI) / Sofia KENIN (USA)

COURT 3 (starts 3.30pm)

[WC] Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS) vs ZHENG Saisai (CHN)

[16] Elise MERTENS (BEL) vs Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

[6] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) vs Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) / Anna BLINKOVA (RUS)

Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs [3] Elise MERTENS (BEL) / Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

COURT 5 (starts 3.30pm)

Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO) vs [2] Timea BABOS (HUN) / Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

Not before 5pm

[1] HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR)

[WC] Cagla BUYUKAKCAY (TUR) / Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs [7] CHAN Hao-Ching (TPE) / Latisha CHAN (TPE)