From top junior to Top 30 to dedicated coach, Jeanne Evert Dubin did her illustrious tennis family proud – on court and off.

The WTA mourns the passing of former tour player Jeanne Evert Dubin, who lost her two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer on February 20. She was 62.

One of five tennis playing children raised by legendary teaching pro Jimmy Evert and his wife Colette, Jeanne Evert was born October 5, 1957 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

While still at school, she put together an outstanding junior career that saw her win several US national singles and doubles titles from the age of 12 and achieve the No.1 junior ranking. Indeed, by the time the young talent turned professional in 1973 at the age of 15, she had already posted wins over major stars including Rosie Casals and Margaret Court.

In the summer of 1973, Jeanne became the youngest-ever player to represent the United States in Wightman Cup team competition against Great Britain. For two years, she teamed with her older sister Chris in doubles, with considerable success as they achieved a No.4 ranking.

Photo by Art Seitz

In 1974, a banner year, Jeanne did not lose a match in helping the U.S. advance to the Fed Cup final. She would go on to attain a career high ranking of No.28 in 1978, reaching the semifinals of the US Clay Court Championships that summer, before stepping away from the WTA soon after.

Around that time, while competing at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Jeanne met Brahm Dubin, who worked on the promotional side of the tournament. The couple married in Fort Lauderdale in 1979 and became the proud parents of a son, Eric and daughter, Catie.

Photo by Art Seitz

After settling down in Delray Beach, Brahm Dubin founded a golf and tennis management, development and consultation company which later became known as the JCD Sports Group.

In 1994, the company was awarded the contract to manage the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Jeanne took an active role at the center, coaching, running women’s teams and helping manage the facility. After the death of her husband in 2006, she carried on as an active owner of the company.

“Jeanne was selfless, caring and kind,” said Chris Evert. “As a sister, I admired her stellar character and her unwavering devotion to her loved ones. She fought a brave battle and now Heaven is lucky to have her.”

Jeanne Evert Dubin is survived by her son and daughter and their families, including four grandchildren; her mother, Colette; her siblings Drew, Chris, John and Clare; and her partner since 2014, Tower Krauss.