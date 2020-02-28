Fifth seed and three-time WTA indoor champion Alison Van Uytvanck kicks off the inaugural Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon against Jurmala finalist Katarzyna Kawa, while fourth seed Alizé Cornet takes on historic upset artist Antonia Lottner and 17-year-old Marta Kostyuk faces Ysaline Bonaventure.

MATCH POINTS

No.5 seed Alison Van Uytvanck plays Jurmala finalist Katarzyna Kawa for the first time in seven years today. In their only previous encounter, Van Uytvanck beat Kawa 7-6(2), 6-3 to win her third ITF W25 title in the Chiasso final in 2013. Of the Belgian's four career WTA titles, three have come indoors.

Ysaline Bonaventure defeated 17-year-old qualifier Marta Kostyuk, the youngest player in the main draw, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 in their sole prior meeting, in the first round of the 2018 Vancouver ITF W100 event. The Belgian is seeking to snap a three-match losing streak that started after she lost from triple match point up to Yulia Putintseva in Fed Cup Qualifier action, while Kostyuk - who won in second ITF W60 title in Cairo a fortnight ago - is currently riding a seven-match winning streak.

No.4 seed Alizé Cornet faces notorious upset artist Antonia Lottner for the first round. The 23-year-old German's career high is World No.128, but she already owns 13 career Top 100 wins, of which four were seeded scalps in WTA main draws: No.1 seed Dominika Cibulkova at 's-Hertogenbosch 2017, No.7 seed Viktorija Golubic at Gstaad 2017, No.2 seed Elise Mertens at 's-Hertogenbosch 2018 and No.1 seed Belinda Bencic at Lugano 2019. In each case, Lottner was a qualifier - as she is again this week.

Greet Minnen will bid for her second career Top 50 win against No.3 seed Caroline Garcia, whose 2020 record is just 2-5 so far, in the first meeting between the pair.

Former junior World No.15 Anastasiya Komardina has qualified for her second career WTA main draw, and first since debuting and winning a round at Hong Kong 2015 as an 18-year-old. The Russian plays former World No.45 Anna-Lena Friedsam for the first time.

Since scoring her maiden Top 50 win in Fed Cup Qualifier action three weeks ago over Veronika Kudermetova, qualifier Jaqueline Cristian has compiled a 9-1 win-loss record including her fourth ITF W25 title in Trnava, with her only loss in this period coming to St. Petersburg quarterfinalist Oceane Dodin in last week's Macon ITF W25 quarterfinals. The Romanian has come through qualifying for the loss of only eight games in two matches.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 11am)

CENTRAL

Katarzyna KAWA (POL) vs [5] Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Timea BABOS (HUN) vs [Q] Irina BARA (ROU)

[Q] Antonia LOTTNER (GER) vs [4] Alizé CORNET (FRA)

Not before 5.30pm

[3] Caroline GARCIA (FRA) vs Greet MINNEN (BEL)

Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) vs [Q] Anastasiya KOMARDINA (RUS)

COURT 1

[Q] Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) vs Ysaline BONAVENTURE (BEL)

Not before 12.30pm

Priscilla HON (AUS) vs [Q] Jaqueline CRISTIAN (ROU)

Sarah Beth GREY (GBR) / Eden SILVA (GBR) vs [2] Aleksandra KRUNIC (SRB) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO)

Not before 4.30pm

Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA) / Jessika PONCHET (FRA) vs [WC] Chloe PAQUET (FRA) / Pauline PARMENTIER (FRA)