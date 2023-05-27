Strasbourg 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

The Internationaux de Strasbourg will start on Sunday, May 18, with Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula among the announced wild cards. Here are the key facts you need to know about the year's last WTA 500 clay-court event.

One last WTA 500 event will take place in this year's clay-court season: the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France.

Just ahead of the year's second Grand Slam -- Roland Garros in Paris -- seven of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will start early on French soil as they vie for the Strasbourg trophy.

Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, as well as World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, have been announced as initial main-draw wild cards.

A centerpiece of the European clay swing since 1987, Strasbourg is celebrating its 39th edition this year -- and its second as a WTA 500 event. The tournament was moved up to WTA 500-level in 2024.

Here are all the key facts you need to know to get ready for the latest showdown on the dirt:

Main-Draw Start Date: Sunday, May 18

Singles Final: Saturday, May 24, scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Doubles Final: Saturday, May 24, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (The doubles final could be moved after the singles final if a player is contesting both finals.)

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18

Main-Draw Ceremony: Saturday, May 17 at 3:00 p.m., on site

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards); first-round byes for the top 4 seeds

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Wilson Roland Garros Clay Court

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 point | €9,828

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,760

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €27,040

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

