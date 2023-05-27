Strasbourg 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know
One last WTA 500 event will take place in this year's clay-court season: the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France.
Just ahead of the year's second Grand Slam -- Roland Garros in Paris -- seven of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will start early on French soil as they vie for the Strasbourg trophy.
Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, as well as World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, have been announced as initial main-draw wild cards.
A centerpiece of the European clay swing since 1987, Strasbourg is celebrating its 39th edition this year -- and its second as a WTA 500 event. The tournament was moved up to WTA 500-level in 2024.
Here are all the key facts you need to know to get ready for the latest showdown on the dirt:
- Main-Draw Start Date: Sunday, May 18
- Singles Final: Saturday, May 24, scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
- Doubles Final: Saturday, May 24, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (The doubles final could be moved after the singles final if a player is contesting both finals.)
- Qualifying Dates: Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18
- Main-Draw Ceremony: Saturday, May 17 at 3:00 p.m., on site
- Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards); first-round byes for the top 4 seeds
- Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)
- Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)
- Tournament Ball: Wilson Roland Garros Clay Court
Ranking points and prize money
First round: 1 point | €9,828
Round of 16: 60 points | €13,760
Quarterfinals: 108 points | €27,040
Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305
Finalist: 325 points | €87,825
Champion: 500 points | €142,610
Some notable storylines heading into Strasbourg:
- Two-time champion Elina Svitolina will go for the hat-trick, having previously won the Internationaux de Strasbourg title in 2020 and 2023. Svitolina was ranked No.508 when she won the 2023 title -- it was less than two months after she returned to tour following her maternity leave.
- Svitolina is having a stellar clay-court season. She is 12-2 at WTA events on the surface in 2025, including a title at Rouen (her first title since 2023 Strasbourg), a Madrid semifinal and a Rome quarterfinal. Her current ranking of No. 14 is her highest since 2021.
- World No. 4 Jessica Pegula received a main-draw wild card and will be the top seed at the event. She is seeking her first win at Strasbourg, having lost in the first round in 2019 and 2021. This might be her year -- she has won 28 WTA main-draw matches this year, second-most on tour (trailing only Aryna Sabalenka's 34).
- Other main-draw wild cards include two Grand Slam champions -- 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu and 2022 Wimbledon titlist Elena Rybakina. Rybakina reached the 2020 final in her last Strasbourg appearance, losing to Svitolina. Raducanu will be making her tournament debut.
- Barbora Krejcikova and Sofia Kenin will bring the total of Grand Slam singles champions in the field up to four. Krejcikova won her first career WTA singles title at 2021 Strasbourg -- and two weeks later, she won her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros.
- Two more Top 10 players will join World No. 4 Pegula in the field -- No. 9 Emma Navarro and No. 10 Paula Badosa. Navarro was a Strasbourg quarterfinalist in 2023. Badosa will be making her first appearance at the event.
- Last year's runner-up Danielle Collins is also entered in the main-draw field. She fell to her fellow American Madison Keys in the 2024 final.