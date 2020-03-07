2015 champion Simona Halep and last year's finalist Angelique Kerber will be missing the season's first Premier Mandatory event in Indian Wells due to injuries.

INDIAN WELLS, CA, USA -- Two former World No.1 players who have had very recent success at the BNP Paribas Open will unfortunately be forced out of this year's edition.

2015 champion Simona Halep and last year's finalist Angelique Kerber were announced on Friday to be missing the prestigious event in Indian Wells this season, while recovering from injuries.

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to withdraw from the 2020 BNP Paribas Open. Unfortunately the foot injury that I picked up before Dubai is still causing me trouble and I will be unable to recover in time to travel to Indian Wells." -2015 champion Simona Halep

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to withdraw from the 2020 BNP Paribas Open," reigning Wimbledon champion Halep stated. "Unfortunately the foot injury that I picked up before Dubai is still causing me trouble and I will be unable to recover in time to travel to Indian Wells."

"It is without doubt one of the highlights of the tennis calendar for me and I will be really sad to miss it, but I'm already looking forward to being back in 2021!” added the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Halep fought back from a set down against Jelena Jankovic in the 2015 BNP Paribas Open final to claim the first Premier Mandatory title of her career.

2019 finalist Angelique Kerber has withdrawn from #BNPPO20 and will replaced in the main draw by Taylor Townsend.



We will miss you this year, Angie!

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is also out of the event this year, the tournament announced on Friday. Kerber is facing a continuing left leg injury.

Kerber reached the BNP Paribas Open final for the first time in 2019, before falling in a classic three-set clash against Bianca Andreescu.

73 of the Top 80 players (as of entry rankings from last month) are still entered in the event, which begins next week.