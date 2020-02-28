Dominance on the court in February translated into a landslide victory for Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei in the latest fan vote for Doubles Team of the Month.

Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei were dominant on the doubles court in February, and behind two titles and an eight-match winning streak, they earned a majority of your votes to be named the latest WTA Doubles Team of the Month.

Sweeping the titles in Dubai and Doha, the reigning Wimbledon champions became the second pair to ever sweep the pair of events in the Gulf states - following Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond's efforts in 2012.

Their run through the Middle East also allowed Hsieh to return to the top of the WTA doubles rankings for her third stint at World No.1.

Final Results for February's Doubles Team of the Month

1. Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei

2. Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama



Doubles Team of the Month: February 2020 Contenders

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Doubles Teams of the Month

January: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic