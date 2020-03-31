World No.93 Tatjana Maria has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child - but intends to return to the WTA Tour after giving birth.

Maria posted a video to social media showing fans how she is spending time at home under self-isolation, from teaching Charlotte to training on her home tennis court. (Charlotte has also picked up tennis, and already boasts a mean forehand.)

At the end of the clip, Maria announces: "In Monterrey we decided to take a break from tournaments and to stay home with my family - because Charlotte, she will get a little brother or a little sister."

Continuing, the 32-year-old says: "We are super-excited. It's just a break, I will come back on tour - I'm still practising to come back stronger than before. I hope everybody's healthy and staying at home, and I wish you all the best."

This will be Maria's second maternity leave: she took a hiatus between June 2013 and April 2014, giving birth to Charlotte in December of 2013.

Having reached a peak ranking of World No.64 in September 2009 in her first career, Maria has achieved her best results after coming back, including reaching the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon in 2015 and a career-high ranking of World No.46 attained in November of 2017.

She won her maiden WTA title at Mallorca in 2018 and earned a first Top 5 scalp over Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon later that year (as well as two more Top 10 wins over Eugenie Bouchard at Miami 2015 and Sloane Stephens at Miami 2019, taking her career total to four).

In Maria's last tournament a month ago in Monterrey, she upset freshly crowned Acapulco champion Heather Watson in the first round in a two-hour, 39-minute 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6 epic before stretching No.2 seed Johanna Konta to a 7-6(4), 6-3 scoreline in a second-round loss.