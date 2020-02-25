Doubles champion Vania King had plans to say goodbye to tennis at the Volvo Car Open, before the coronavirus pandemic sent her into early retirement.

Doubles champion Vania King would be stepping onto a green clay court for the final tournament of her tennis career right around now, if the world were anything close to normal.

The 31-year-old American, who owns two Grand Slam doubles crowns, had announced in February that she would be hanging up her racquets at one of her favorite tournaments: the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, capping off a mini-retirement tour that would also cover Indian Wells and Miami.

But suddenly, there was no more tennis as the ongoing outbreak of novel coronavirus reached global pandemic proportions, resulting in the cancellation of all three of what would have been King’s final tournaments - as well as the rest of the WTA season until July 13.

“Yeah so, I think I’m retired now?” King laughed, speaking to wtatennis.com over the phone last week. “I’m not sure? I don’t know, but like technically I’m retired?”

In singles, King was ranked as high as No.50 and lifted one trophy, but it was in doubles that the American truly shined: 15 career titles, including two Grand Slams at Wimbledon and the US Open, both with Yaroslava Shvedova, and a career-high ranking of World No.3.

King had planned to reunite with Shvedova, her most successful partner, on the court one last time in Charleston before waving goodbye to the sport, after years of battling a lingering ankle injury. But that plan was derailed within hours of returning to the California desert.

“I drove to Indian Wells because I’d played the [Oracle Challenger] 125K, but I grew up in Long Beach. So I drove back home, before going back to Indian Wells on Sunday,” King recalled. “I found out in a few hours that the tournament was canceled, and at that time it was a huge shock to everybody.

“I drove home and I was like, whoa, that’s one less tournament for me. One less tournament until the end.”

What King didn’t know then was that the end had already happened, taking the form of a quarterfinal defeat at the Indian Wells Oracle Challenger Series 125K event. Paired with former World No.2 Vera Zvonareva, they lost out to Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in straight sets. A few days later, the BNP Paribas Open would lead the sports world in a wave of event cancellations - from the Champions League, to the Olympics, to Wimbledon.

Despite her cancelled send-off plans, King was upbeat about her situation, and was already switching her focus to how she could help people whose own situations had been even more affected than hers by the pandemic.

In fact, when wtatennis.com caught up with King, she was in the middle of organizing a coronavirus relief initiative, pulling together her tennis network with support from WTA Charities, tennis TV presenter and emcee Andrew Krasny, and more.

“I know that there’s a lot of people in need and obviously as one person I can’t help everybody,” she said. “But I figured if I could help a couple of people, then hopefully that could make a difference.”

“Luckily on the financial side, I’m fine,” King acknowledged. “I’m lucky that I’m not struggling right now and I don’t have to work.

“But I think I’m privileged to be in this position, and privileged to still work with my non-profit stuff and be able to follow my passions that way.”

On a personal level, King was already looking ahead to making some positive change in her life after tennis, with a month-long wildlife conservation program in South Africa planned in May, and then a return to Uganda in June to continue work with her non-profit foundation, Serving Up Hope - both commitments were put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has also left another big change up in the air: King’s plans to move to Australia permanently.

“I have always loved Australia, ever since I was younger,” she explained. “When I thought about moving somewhere, Australia’s the only place where I was like, I could move here. There’s always places that you love to visit on vacation, but you can’t stay there that long. Australia was always a place where I felt like I wanted to stay.

“I played the Hobart tournament this year, and then Melbourne of course, and it just reaffirmed my desire to move there.”

King, who was granted an Australian permanent resident’s visa three years ago, was confident that her big move is still on the horizon. But just like most people in these uncertain times, King is now taking things one day at a time.

“I think this is… this was? Or is, or will be, the right time,” King added. “Who knows, our lives as tennis players have been so transient that who knows how long I’ll stay there. But I really want to give it a shot some day.”

