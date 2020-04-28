The eight quarterfinalists of the charity gaming tournament were decided on Tuesday, and reigning Madrid champion Kiki Bertens is the in-form favorite to retain her trophy.

Kiki Bertens might've traded her racquets for a PlayStation controller this week, but the reigning Mutua Madrid Open champion hasn't missed a beat as she tries out a virtual title defense.

The Dutch No.1, who last year became the first woman to win the Premier Mandatory event without losing a set, has extended her dominance into the online realm at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro.

Bertens finished atop Group 4 with an unblemished record thanks to a 3-0 win over Donna Vekic to start the second day of round-robin play in the virtual Manolo Santana Stadium, and didn't lose a game in the group stage after blanking Eugenie Bouchard and Angelique Kerber on Monday as well.

The Croatian nonetheless qualified second out of the group.

Earlier in the day, Belinda Bencic and Fiona Ferro sealed their spots in the last eight by coming out of Group 1, with the Ferro finishing as the group winner.

Read more: Bencic joins Ferro in Madrid Virtual Pro quarterfinals

WTA Post of the Week: April 27, 2020

Sorana Cirstea, whose gaming mastery was Monday's big story, finished with an unblemished record to top Group 2 by beating Victoria Azarenka in her final match on Tuesday, 3-1.

Also joining Cirstea as a quarterfinalist out of the group is Johanna Konta, after the Brit beat Elina Svitolina, 4-2, to finish second.

Caroline Wozniacki and Bianca Andreescu round out the elite eight as the two were the top finishers in Group 3.

Wozniacki, who won both of her matches on Monday, finished off an undefeated record by beating Madison Keys, 3-0, while Andreescu claimed a winner-take-all match against Kristina Mladenovic by an identical score to place second.

The charity gaming tournament, meant to raise funds for players affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, moves into the knockout rounds on Wednesday with the quarterfinals.