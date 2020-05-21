Chan sisters Latisha and Hao-Ching relive their 2019 Qatar Total Open title run, where they overcame a rain delay and an onslaught from an in-form and experienced team in Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs.

The Chan sisters were in the midst of reliving the first set of the 2019 Qatar Total Open final when little sister Hao-Ching watched herself put away a stab volley to lead by four games to one.

"I saved your service game," she whispered and the two broke into laughter.

"You did!" Latisha, a former WTA Doubles World No.1, admits.

The Chans, who qualified for the WTA Finals back in 2015 and 2016, reignited their doubles partnership at the start of last season to immediate success, reaching the Brisbane International final in the first week of the year and struck gold a week later in Hobart.

Fresh off a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, the sisters moved on to the Middle East where they rolled into the final without dropping a set, and were equally dominant to start the final against Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs, fellow doubles specialists.

Nearly 18 months later, the Chans were nonetheless eager to debate the details while rewatching the match for the My Performance 360 series.

How to win a doubles title by the Chan sisters

"When I saw you serve, I thought I was so ready but my ball was so slow!" Hao-Ching joked of their first set point opportunity.

"The next serve was better," she added, as Latisha interjects, "I saved your serve there!"

Hao-Ching disagreed, but Latisha held firm.

"I was putting pressure on Demi, and that's why the return went out!"

"Also, it was a good serve," Hao-Ching replied.

They came together for the next point, where the sisters executed a pitch perfect combination.

"Ok, that was a good serve, and also a good volley from me!" Latisha said with a laugh.

Check out the full highlights, along with more sisterly analysis, on My Performance 360!