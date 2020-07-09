ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA - The WTA has released an update to the 2020 provisional Tour calendar, which features 21 tournaments, beginning with the 31° Palermo Ladies Open on August 3, 2020.

The 2020 provisional calendar now includes two additional WTA International events the week of August 10 - the Prague Open in the Czech Republic and the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in Lexington, marking the first WTA tournament to be held in Kentucky, USA.

"As the WTA Tour looks to return to competition in 2020, we are pleased to provide additional playing opportunities for our athletes," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome the teams in Prague and Lexington onto the 2020 provisional calendar and look forward to the return of women's professional tennis."

As stated in last month's announcement, the calendar is conditioned on several key factors including the ability for play to safely resume in line with the guidance of medical experts. The WTA’s strategic plan and provisional Tour calendar is in alignment with the efforts of the ATP, ITF, USTA and FFT.

Click here for the latest 2020 provisional Tour calendar.