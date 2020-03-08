Due to the recent decision by China’s General Administration of Sport that China will not host any international sporting events in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all WTA tournaments that were scheduled in China on WTA’s provisional calendar will not be held.

This includes the seven WTA events on the 2020 provisional calendar of:

- Week of Oct. 12 – China Open (Beijing)

- Week of Oct. 19 – Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open

- Week of Oct. 19 – Jiangxi Open (Nanchang)

- Week of Oct. 26 – Zhengzhou Open

- Week of Nov. 9 – Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen

- Week of Nov. 16 – Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai

- Week of Nov. 23 – Guangzhou Open

"We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year," stated Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. "Unfortunately, this decision also includes the cancellation of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and as result, the corresponding Porsche Race to Shenzhen. We do however respect the decision that has been made and are eager to return to China as soon as possible next season."

Simon added, "We would like to acknowledge the significant efforts made by our tournaments in the region throughout this process along with the Chinese Tennis Association for their dedication and commitment to the WTA. We share in the disappointment of many around the world who were looking forward to this swing and appreciate all of the continued support from our fans, partners and the entire region, as we continue to navigate the remainder of the 2020 season."

The WTA remains committed to moving forward with the return to play plan which provides for operating as many tournaments and providing as many playing opportunities as possible this season. The Tour is looking at implementing some final adjustments to the provisional calendar based upon the decisions set forth in China.

The WTA continues to monitor the situation closely and work with medical experts, as protecting the health and safety of our WTA community is of utmost importance. The Tour continues to remain vigilant in managing this challenging situation and playing as much tennis as it is safe to do so.

