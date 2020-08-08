All the best tweets from the stars of the WTA.

Check out those smiles! Simona Halep's beam is real in Prague...

Stay safe and smile 😃 Happy to be here @tennispragueopn pic.twitter.com/BNL5HEuqQT — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 8, 2020

...while Marie Bouzkova's is hidden, so she's had to take extra steps to show how happy she is to be in Lexington.

Greet Minnen had the best time in Palermo.

It's too hot for Sabine Lisicki.

Naomi Broady is hoping to get to the hair salon soon.

Zheng Saisai thinks she knows how to spend the perfect weekend.

How a weekend should be like ☕️🍰😄🐶 pic.twitter.com/PkODg6ENTD — Zheng Saisai (@Zheng_Saisai) August 8, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki is checking out a spectacular view.

Buongiorno P O R T O F I N O 🇮🇹✨ pic.twitter.com/MfwSgk7Ces — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) August 8, 2020

And congratulations to Aleksandra Wozniak on her special day!