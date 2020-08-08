Check out those smiles! Simona Halep's beam is real in Prague...

...while Marie Bouzkova's is hidden, so she's had to take extra steps to show how happy she is to be in Lexington.

Greet Minnen had the best time in Palermo.

It's too hot for Sabine Lisicki.

Naomi Broady is hoping to get to the hair salon soon.

Zheng Saisai thinks she knows how to spend the perfect weekend.

Caroline Wozniacki is checking out a spectacular view.

And congratulations to Aleksandra Wozniak on her special day!

2020 Palermo Shot of the Day: Giorgi's fantastic backhand winner

Giorgi's fantastic backhand winner