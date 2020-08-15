Swiss No.2 Jil Teichmann will not only play for the singles title at the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, but also her first career WTA doubles title.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTER COURT - 11:00 a.m. start

Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs Jennifer BRADY (USA)

after suitable rest - Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs [4] Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

MATCH POINTS

World No.49 Brady began the week as one of 16 Americans in the main draw and is the last one standing as she contests her first WTA final. She will take on World No.63 Teichmann, who is bidding for her third career WTA title and first on hard courts.

Brady is looking to become the third American to win a singles title in 2020, joining Serena Williams (Auckland) and Sofia Kenin (Australian Open, Lyon).

Swiss No.2 Teichmann is making just her fourth tour-level main draw appearance on U.S. soil in her career, and never won back-to-back matches in any of her prior three U.S. tournament appearances.

Teichmann is looking to sweep both finals on Sunday, as she also will contest the doubles final alongside Czech Marie Bouzkova. Teichmann is the second player to play both the singles and doubles final at a tournament this year, joining Serena Williams from Auckland.

The pair have split their two meetings all-time, both of which came last year. Brady scored a three-set victory in qualifying at the Western and Southern Open, while the left-handed Teichmann ended the season with a victory at the WTA 125K series event in Limoges, France.

The duo of Teichmann and Bouzkova will face fourth-seeded Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani, who captured their first title together last fall at the Tashkent Open.

Neither Bouzkova nor Teichmann have contested a WTA doubles final previously, but they have beaten two seeded teams already this week. In the opening round, they upset No.3 seeds Coco Gauff and Caty McNally before beating top seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk in the semifinals.