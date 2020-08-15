Prague Open champion and WTA World No.2 Simona Halep has pulled out of the 2020 US Open.

Simona Halep has withdrawn out of the US Open claiming "health is at the heart" of her decision.

The WTA World No.2 made the announcement on her Twitter account, the day after beating Elise Mertens in the final of the Prague Open 6-2, 7-5.

That title came in the first tournament she played since tennis resumed following the delay to the WTA season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the US Open," Halep said.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision.

"And I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the United States Tennis Association and Women's Tennis Association have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."

Halep's move follows a similar decision by WTA World No.8 Belinda Bencic who has decided not to travel to America this month. The Swiss player made her announcement on Instagram which means her missing the Western & Southern Open this week as well as the US Open.