No.3 seed Serena Williams is among the big draws on Tuesday as the second round continues at the Western & Southern Open.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins on all courts at 11am

GRANDSTAND

After 1 ATP match

Not before 1pm

[Q] Arantxa RUS (NED) v Serena WILLIAMS [3] (USA)

After 2 ATP matches

Not before 7pm

Madison KEYS (USA) [7] v Ons JABEUR (TUN)

COURT 17

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) v Petra KVITOVA (CZE) [8]

After 1 ATP match

[WC] Naomi OSAKA (JPN) [4] v Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE)

[Q] Catherine Bellis v Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [5]

COURT 10

After 2 ATP matches

Victoria AZARENKA (BLR) v Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

COURT 7

Johanna KONTA (GBR) [8] v [Q] Kristen FLIPKENS (NED)

Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) v Elise MERTENS (BEL) [14]

Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) v [Q] Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

Bernarda PERA (USA) v Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

COURT 9

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) v [Q] Jessica PEGULA (USA)

[Q] Vera ZVONAREVA v [Q] Laura SIEGEMUND (GER)

Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [15] v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

COURT 15

[Q] Christina McHALE (USA) v Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS)

Jennifer BRADY (USA) / Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) v Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO) [8]

After suitable rest

Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) v Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) / Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)

Not before 4pm and after suitable rest

Victoria AZARENKA (BLR) / Sofia KENIN (USA) [6] v Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE) / Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT)

COURT 8

Magda LINETTE (POL) / Heather WATSON (GBR) v Coco GAUFF (USA) / Catherine McNALLY (USA)

Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) / Iga SWIATEK (POL) v Asia MUHAMMAD (USA) / Taylor TOWNSEND (USA)

Not before 3pm and after suitable rest

[ALT] Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Jil TEICHMANN (GER) v [WC] Jessica PEGULA (USA) / Shelby ROGERS (USA)

MATCH POINTS

Serena Williams will face Arantxa Rus for a second time in her career. In 2018, she defeated the Dutch player, 7-5, 6-3 at Wimbledon. The American holds a perfect 8-0 record against players from the Netherlands.

All of Serena’s three matches in Lexington, where she was edged by Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals, went to three sets.

Madison Keys begins the defence of a title she won last year by defeating wildcard Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets, against Ons Jabeur, a player she has never faced before.

Three of the 27 women who have posted more than 20 tournament wins in the history of the WTA are in action on Tuesday: Serena, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.

There are six Czech players competing in the singles draw this week, more than any other nation aside from America. Marie Bouzkova and Petra Kvitova, however, face each other in the first round.

Wildcard Naomi Osaka is seeking to replicate the 2011 run of Maria Sharapova, who is the only player with such a status to lift the trophy.

Azarenka is one of five players who have reached WTA World No.1 in the draw. The others are Osaka, Karolina Pliskova, Serena and Venus Williams. Had Kim Clijsters been fit, that number would have risen to six.

Elise Mertens, who won in Prague last week, has made a seamless transition to hardcourt. She won her opening match against Rebecca Peterson in exactly an hour, 6-0, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari is another who has been quickly into her stride this week, having defeated Coco Gauff, 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday. She holds a 1-1 record against opponent Yulia Putintseva, though they last met at Wuhan 2017.