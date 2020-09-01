Three singles titlists make up the ballot for WTA's August Player of the Month. Only one can win, and we want to get your votes.
The trio of nominees all hoisted trophies during the month where WTA action resumed, and each of them claimed their crown at a different chapter of their career.
Rising star Fiona Ferro prevailed at the first WTA event since March, where she rode her momentum from excellent exhibition play during the hiatus to her second career title at the Palermo Ladies Open.
Current World No.2 Simona Halep kept up her winning ways at the top of the game, claiming her second straight title -- with a six-month gap between them -- and the 21st of her career at the Prague Open.
Victoria Azarenka also earned her 21st career title, but her first since 2016, as the resurgent former World No.1 notched her second Western & Southern Open crown and shot back into the Top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.
Revisit the nominees in the video below, and cast your vote before voting ends on Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST!
Who was the August 2020 Player of the Month? Vote now!
How it works:
Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com
Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com
Previous 2020 WTA Players of the Month
January: Sofia Kenin
February: Simona Halep