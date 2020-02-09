With a first-ever Grand Slam title and a brand new Top 10 ranking in the books, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin kicks off the 2020 season by being named Player of the Month.

After blitzing to the first Grand Slam title of her career at the Australian Open, and barnstorming her way to her Top 10 debut following that event, American Sofia Kenin has been rewarded by being named the Player of the Month for January 2020.

As the No.14 seed, Kenin broke through to her maiden major quarterfinal in Melbourne, then kept her roll running, knocking out World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza in the final two rounds to hoist the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and cement her place in history as a Grand Slam singles champion.

Kenin blasted from World No.15 to No.7 in the WTA singles rankings after the tournament, zooming past her previous career-high ranking of No.12. She also now finds herself as the top-ranked American player for the first time in her career.

The 21-year-old continues to ascend after her breakthrough 2019 season, which saw her win her first three WTA singles titles and be named the WTA Most Improved Player for the season.

The rising American star is now the early leader in the Porsche Race to Shenzhen, which will determine the eight qualifiers for the prestigious year-ending Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com