The number 20 meant a lot to Simona Halep in February, and several milestones bolstered her credentials to earn your votes as February Player of the Month.

The Romanian won her 20th career title at the 20th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, beating Elena Rybakina in a thrilling three-set final, for her first title of 2020.

En route, the top seed saved match point in a dramatic second round victory over Ons Jabeur, rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, and cooled off a red-hot Jennifer Brady in the final four.

All that was a sign of things to come in the final, as she came from a set down - and later, a break down in the third set - to beat one of the most in-form players of the early season in a dramatic final match.

Final Results for February's Player of the Month

1. Simona Halep

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Kiki Bertens

