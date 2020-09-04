Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka avenged a 2019 US Open defeat against No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the third round in Flushing Meadows for the second time in three years.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka soared into the third round of the US Open, avenging a 2019 loss to No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka in style, 6-1, 6-3.

The two-time Australian Open champion finished runner-up in Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013, and is a win away from her first second week appearance since 2015 after barreling past her countrywoman in 66 minutes under the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof.

The Belarusians last battled on this very court last year, with Sabalenka surviving in three sets in what would be Azarenka's final match of the year. Sabalenka went on to end 2019 with a Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open title defense and a maiden Hengquin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai victory.

After struggling at the start of 2020, Azarenka came to life at the Western & Southern Open, winning her first title since giving birth to son Leo, and dropped just three games against Barbara Haas in the first round.

Out to a QUICK start 🔥



Victoria Azarenka takes the first set 6-1 against Sabalenka. @vika7 I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/w73RVnVG1O — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2020

By contrast, Sabalenka capped off the year's Middle East Swing with a third career Premier 5 title at the Qatar Total Open, sweeping past two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets. Since the tour resumed, however, the No.5 seed has been less imperious, playing her first straight-set match since February to defeat Océane Dodin in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

While Azarenka kept her stat sheet clean to start the match, Sabalenka struggled to find her range from the onset, losing the first four games before finally getting on the board. Still, it was an error-strewn set for the 22-year-old, who made 17 to just three winners.

The No.5 seed sought to put her stamp on the second set by quickly earning break points to start, but Azarenka, who hit an even five winners and errors in the first set, saved both and soon moved ahead 3-0.

Though Sabalenka clawed back to nearly level terms two games later, Azarenka showed off her renewed determination as she reeled off three straight points to secure another break and hold on to get within four points of victory.

With the match on her racquet, Azarenka earned a pair of match points and converted her first with a deep forehand hit on the run, securing victory in little over an hour.

In all, Azarenka struck a solid 11 winners to nine unforced errors, maintaining a perfect five for five on break point conversions while winning 77% of points behind her first serve.

Sabalenka will ultimately rue her unforced errors, tallying 27 by match's end to 15 winners while converting just one of five break point opportunities.

Up next for Azarenka is either Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Sachia Vickery, whose match was suspended with Vickery leading by a set after winning the last seven points of the tie-break.