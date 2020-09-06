Alizé Cornet is into the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in her career, advancing past No.7 seed Madison Keys after the American retired due to injury, with Cornet leading by a set and 3-2.

NEW YORK, NY, USA -- Alizé Cornet of France moved into her first-ever US Open round of 16 on Saturday night, as she led No.7 seed Madison Keys of the United States, 7-6(4), 3-2, on Arthur Ashe Stadium before the 2017 US Open finalist retired due to injury.

Cornet was forced to upend a poor head-to-head history to get a win over Keys, as the American had won all three of their previous meetings. However, the Frenchwoman edged Keys in a tight opening set, and the American started receiving upper-body treatment following the loss of that tiebreak. Five games passed in the second set before Keys felt too affected to continue.

World No.56 Cornet had reached the US Open third round four times previously, but was never able to break through that ceiling. Against Keys on Saturday night, though, Cornet made it through a clash which had no breaks of serve before Keys retired after 89 minutes of play.

The critical first set was won by Cornet after saving a set point at 5-4, which was the only break point held by either player in the opening frame. Cornet kept her unforced error count low in the set, with only seven, compared to triple that number by hard-hitting Keys.

In the fourth round, Cornet will face the surprise package of the tournament, unranked Tsvetana Pironkova, who is playing her first event in over three years. Pironkova has yet to drop a set this week, and earned her second successive Top 25 win over Donna Vekic on Saturday.

Pironkova leads the head-to-head with Cornet by 2-1, but they have not played each other since way back in 2011. The winner will advance to the US Open quarterfinals for the very first time -- and if Cornet can defeat Pironkova, it will be her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal showing in 57 main-draw appearances at majors.

Alize Cornet advances to Round 4 after Madison Keys is forced to retire due to injury. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/F4fxdPodFy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

Both players were getting through their service games with relative ease in the opening stages of the first set, as neither woman faced a break point through 4-4. After holding for 5-4, Keys had her chance to move to a commanding lead, earning the first break point of the day with a forehand down the line -- which also doubled as set point.

Cornet withstood that chance, pulling back to deuce after Keys fired a forehand miscue long, and the Frenchwoman pulled through the two-deuce game to a hold for 5-5. The big hitting by Keys and the grit and guile by Cornet kept the set at a stalemate, and the pair had to settle the issue with a tiebreak.

Keys started the breaker inauspiciously, with a double fault, and after Cornet used a backhand passing winner to reach 2-0, she seemed to be off like a flash. Keys found the range on her forehand to pull back to 4-3, but an overhead winner by Cornet on the next point let her reclaim the minibreak. Cornet eventually took the tiebreak 7-4 after consecutive wide service returns by Keys.

The trainer came out to work on Keys directly following the breaker, and the American nearly jumped out to an early lead after the medical timeout. Keys, bolstered by beautiful backhands, held four break points in the opening game of the second set. Cornet, however, methodically hung tough and erased them all, helped along by some misfires on the return from Keys.

Another break point for Keys came and went at 1-1, and after Cornet routinely held serve for a 3-2 lead, the American retired, moving the Frenchwoman to a new milestone at the US Open.

