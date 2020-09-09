Six-time champion Serena Williams clinched a spot in the US Open semifinals, storming past resurgent Tsvetana Pironkova from a set and a break down to reach the final four.

NEW YORK, NY, USA -- Six-time champion Serena Williams staged a stellar comeback in her US Open quarterfinal match on Wednesday afternoon in Arthur Ashe Stadium, as she charged back from a set and a break down to end the magical run of unranked Tsvetana Pironkova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

No.3 seed Williams had to fight her hardest to pick up her Open Era-leading 106th match-win at her home Grand Slam event, eventually quelling the challenge of fellow mother Pironkova after two hours and 11 minutes of play and advancing to the US Open semifinals for the 14th time in her legendary career.

Williams will face either Victoria Azarenka of Belarus or No.16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the final four, as those two will battle for the last remaining semifinal spot on Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. A meeting with fellow former World No.1 and resurgent mother Azarenka would be a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 US Open finals, both won by Williams.

However, Azarenka still has to get by Mertens to set up that encounter. The Belgian leads the WTA in match-wins this season, with 23 to her credit, including runs to the Prague final and the Western & Southern Open semifinals since the tour’s resumption of play.

As the match kicked off, Williams slammed three aces in the opening game, but Pironkova replied in turn, starting with an ace of her own before holding for 1-1 with a forehand passing winner. More aces from Williams led to a hold for 2-1, but the Bulgarian remained unfazed as she held for 2-2 at love.

In the next game, the opening frame started to swing in Pironkova’s favor, where a double fault by Williiams gave Pironkova the first break point of the match. Another well-struck ace by Williams erased that chance, but Pironkova gained another when the American shot a backhand miscue long. Pironkova took that second opportunity, converting for the break with a backhand winner.

Suddenly, the unranked Bulgarian began to ease through the set, claiming her service games with minimal fuss, including a hold for 5-3 with an ace. In the following game, Pironkova used two more superb backhands, one down the line and one lob, to garner two break points which doubled as set points, but Williams bravely powered those chances away to hold for 5-4 and extend the set.

But Pironkova did not flinch at the chance to serve out the set, cracking two strong serves in a row to grab two more set points. The surging unseeded player at last converted her third set point, grabbing the one-set lead with a winning crosscourt backhand.

2020 US Open presser: Serena - 'I'm always going to bring that fire'

Pironkova kept blasting brilliant backhands at perfect times at the start of the second set, as she forced an error off of that wing to break Williams in the opening game and earn a quick lead. However, the American was immediately able to at last get her footing in a Pironkova service game, as a rally on break point ended with a netted forehand by the Bulgarian to level the set at 1-1.

Williams then gritted her way through a tough, three-deuce service game to hold for 2-1, but Pironkova used her gutsy play as well to withstand a break point and hold serve in the next game. Williams, though, was serving her way through the second frame with relative ease, as she moved to a 4-3 lead without facing a break point since the first game of the set.

In the next game, Williams, bolstered by a brilliant left-handed return to force an error at 0-15, saw her best chance to take a commanding lead by zipping to triple break point. On her second opportunity of that trio, a lung-busting rally was ended with a netted forehand by Pironkova, sending both players into visibly emotional reactions as Williams took the crucial 5-3 lead.

Serving for the set, Williams slid behind 15-30, but the American extricated herself from that situation with three thunderous aces in a row to close out the game and level the match at one set apiece.

More to follow....