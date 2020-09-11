Teaming up for the very first time was no problem for Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, as the unseeded pair completed their run to the US Open women's doubles title with a straight-set victory over No.3 seeds Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan.

NEW YORK, NY, USA -- Pairing up for the very first time at the 2020 US Open, Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia ended their team tournament debut with an exciting activity -- hoisting a Grand Slam trophy.

The unseeded tandem defeated No.3 seeds Nicole Melichar of the United States and Xu Yifan of China, 6-4, 6-4, on Friday afternoon to claim the women’s doubles title in an entertaining affair on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 79-minute victory over the third seeds in the final completed the run for the champions, who had never played together prior to this event. Siegemund and Zvonareva swept to victory in the final by breaking their opponents' serves three times; they also got 73 percent of their first serve points into play, and won nearly 80 percent of points when they did that.

It was the third upset of a seeded team Siegemund and Zvonareva executed during the fortnight, having knocked off No.7 seeds Victoria Azarenka and Sofa Kenin in the second round before a stunning win over No.2 seeds and defending champions Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Zvonareva has now claimed her second US Open women's doubles title (alongside her 2006 title with Nathalie Dechy) and her third Grand Slam women’s doubles title overall. The Russian has also won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in her career, including the 2004 US Open partnered with Bob Bryan.

Siegemund notches her first-ever Grand Slam women’s doubles title. The German previously won the 2016 US Open mixed doubles title, taking that trophy alongside Mate Pavic, who won the 2020 US Open men's doubles title on Thursday.

That championship moment 🥰



A first Grand Slam title for @laurasiegemund & the 2nd #USOpen title for @verazvonareva. pic.twitter.com/XsvgduGI1E — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020

The unseeded pairing got off to a superb start, as Siegemund in particular scampered all around the court to put away shot after shot, building a 4-1, double-break lead with Zvonareva. After a commanding hold by Zvonareva for 5-1, the German-Russian tandem were on the brink of a swift one-set lead.

Melichar and Xu, though, chipped away at the deficit they faced, and improving forecourt play by the duo was rewarded when Siegemund double faulted on break point to let the seeded players pull to 5-3.

Melichar was then in extreme danger on her serve in the next game, when she had to stare down four set points, but aggressive serving by the American on key points led her to a hold.

Siegemund and Zvonareva had to regroup after missing those chances, and were dragged into another tough game, with Melichar and Xu coming out on top in some protracted rallies. But on the second set point of the game -- the sixth overall -- another exciting rally was ended when a Zvonareva drop volley forced a Melichar error, giving the unseeded team the first set.

In 2006, Vera Zvonareva won her first #USOpen doubles title with Nathalie Dechy.



In 2020, Vera Zvonareva, as a mother, wins her second with Laura Siegemund. pic.twitter.com/1QOWvVcJPU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020

Siegemund and Zvonareva claimed what proved to be the critical break in the first game of the second set, as, once again, the German took charge at the net, pouncing on a volley to force an error from Xu on break point.

Solid serving by Melichar and pristine passes by Xu helped the No.3 seeds hold serve for the rest of the set, but they were never able to reach break point in the second frame. Once a volley winner by Zvonareva punctuated a love service hold for 5-3 by Siegemund, the first-time pairing were on the brink of keeping their undefeated team record alive.

Melichar breezed to a hold for 5-4, putting the onus on Zvonareva to serve out the victory. The Russian was up to the task, racing to double championship point. On the first one, a stellar serve by Zvonareva was returned barely wide by Melichar, and after a challenge confirmed that result, Siegemund and Zvonareva were celebrating a signature Grand Slam title.

More to follow...