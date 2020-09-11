Patricia Maria Tig stormed back from early breaks down in each set to notch an upset of No.2 seed Rebecca Peterson and book her spot in the final four at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul.

World No.88 Tig had lost their only prior meeting at an ITF Challenger event in Osprey, USA, in 2016, which also came on clay. The Romanian, however, avenged that defeat on Friday, adding an Istanbul semifinal showing to her prior final-four result of the year, which came at Hua Hin in February.

Tig was down an early break in both sets, but comprehensively stormed back to win six games in a row each of those times and seal the 86-minute victory over 48th-ranked Peterson.

Seeking a spot in her third career WTA final, Tig will now face qualifier Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals, which will be the first meeting between the two. Martincova continued her solid run out of qualifying earlier on Friday, when she claimed a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Peterson got off to a quick start in the encounter, finding numerous winners down the line as she built a 3-0 lead. However, Tig recovered from there, forcing an error with her backhand to reach triple break point at 3-1, then pulling back on serve at 3-2 after a Peterson double fault.

The depth of shot from Tig began to steer her to control of the set, as she continued to force errors from Peterson. Another double fault on break point gave Tig a fourth game in a row and a 4-3 lead, and the Romanian kept her run rolling with a strong serve to hold for 5-3.

Serving to stay in the set, an error-forcing forehand by Peterson brought her to game point, but a sturdy Tig return pulled the game to deuce, and the Romanian then earned a set point after a crosscourt forehand winner cracked open a rally. For her third straight service game, Peterson hit an untimely double fault on break point, and Tig had won six games in a row to lead by a set.

