US Open quarterfinalist Tsvetana Pironkova and resurgent former World No.5 Eugenie Bouchard list among the eight women awarded main draw wildcards to the upcoming 2020 French Open.

PARIS, France - Tsvetana Pironkova and Eugenie Bouchard headline the list of 2020 Roland Garros main draw wildcards, released Monday evening.

A former World No.31, Pironkova made a triumphant return to tennis after three years away to give birth to her first child, roaring into the last eight of this year's US Open for the first time and pushing 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to three sets.

The Bulgarian enjoyed her best Roland Garros result in 2016, when she stunned then-World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska en route to the last eight.

Pironkova will be joined by former French Open semifinalist and former World No.5 Eugenie Bouchard, who finished runner-up at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul last week, where she took a narrow loss to Patricia Maria Tig.

Bouchard played eventual champion Maria Sharapova through three thrilling sets back in 2014, the same year she reached the Wimbledon final with a win over future World No.1 Simona Halep.

Also listing among the French Open wildcards is former Top 40 veteran Pauline Parmentier, who survived Sharapova in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019.

