NEW YORK, NY, USA - Unranked Tsvetana Pironkova continued her surprise US Open run with a dramatic upset over Alize Cornet, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach her first quarterfinal in Flushing Meadows.

One of nine mothers competing in the singles field, Pironkova has emerged as one of the tournament’s most inspiring stories as the unranked Bulgarian, playing her first tournament after a three-year maternity leave, stunned seeded players Garbine Muguruza and Donna Vekic en route to the fourth round.

There was nothing to separate Pironkova and Cornet through three tight sets on Louis Armstrong Stadium, with the French player hoping to claim her first major quarterfinal berth in her 57th Grand Slam event.

But it was 2014 Sydney champion Pironkova who emerged victorious after a nearly three-hour battle marked by marathon rallies, firing 46 winners and breaking Cornet eight times to book her spot into the quarterfinals.

The victory earns Pironkova a chance to play the No.3 seed and former champion Serena Williams in the next round. The American took down No.15 seed Maria Sakkari in three sets earlier in the day to book a quarterfinal clash between moms.

