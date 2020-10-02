Catch up with all the facts and stats you need as the third round wraps up at the French Open.

LEARNING

A rematch is on the cards on Court Philippe-Chatrier first up on Sunday as top seed Simona Halep takes on Poland's Iga Swiatek, the only teenager left in the draw. Halep beat Swiatek in just 45 minutes at the same stage of last year’s tournament.

Following suit, No.3 seed Elina Svitolina will take on France's Caroline Garcia for spot in her third career French Open quarterfinal. Both are former quarterfinalists in Paris, and Garcia has come from a set and a break down to win their past three encounters.

On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, No.5 seed Kiki Bertens takes on Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan. Bertens dropped just three games when they met in Charleston a year ago as she bids to reach the quarterfinals in Paris for a second time. Trevisan is the first Italian woman to reach this stage since 2015, and both players have saved match points en route to the fourth round: Bertens against Sara Errani and Trevisan against Maria Sakkari.

In a match of opportunity, World No.117 Barbora Krejcikova and World No.131 Nadia Podoroska square off for a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Both in the midst of best-ever runs at a Grand Slam, the winner will be the first woman ranked outside Top 100 to reach the quarterfinals in Paris since 2016, while Podoroska, like Trevisan, is bidding to become the first qualifier to reach the last eight since 2012.

With Krejcikova taking on Podoroska in the top half of the draw and Laura Siegemund facing Paula Badosa in the bottom, Roland Garros is guaranteed at least one unseeded quarterfinalist for the ninth year in a row.

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast for Sunday in Paris. Maximum temperature: 15C/59F.

TRENDING

That’s it. The wait is over/ 2020 is weird so here we you go.. the new photo trend on Twitter 2020. Taken by our biggest fans in the world.



Just trying to look interesting. These fans were our coaches. But that still counts, right? pic.twitter.com/PfTaT1sEbR — Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) October 3, 2020

Into round 4!

🌿💥Solid performance today. I enjoyed every minute playing on this beautiful court. Wanted to play here since the first time I saw it.🌿💥#rg2020 #simonemathieu #secondweek pic.twitter.com/t5wOkxobKn — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 2, 2020

ORDER OF PLAY

Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens kick off fourth-round action as doubles top seeds Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei continue their Roland Garros campaign on Day 8.

READING

For the second year running, Iga Swiatek has reached the fourth round of the French Open against Simona Halep. After graduating from high school during the tour's hiatus as a result of COVID-19, the Polish teenager is ready for her next challenge. Read more from Danielle Rossingh of rolandgarros.com.

Chris Oddo of rolandgarros.com has more on the story of Italy's Martina Trevisan, who looks to continue a dream run going in Paris on Sunday.

With the support of Gabriela Sabatini from afar on social media, Argentina's Nadia Podoroska is authoring the best-ever French Open run by a woman from her country in nine years. Read more about the 'dream come true' for the surging Argentine.

A milestone Grand Slam singles victory on what would've been Jana Novotna's 52nd birthday was fully emotional for Barbora Krejcikova in the third round. Hear from the Czech on the special relationship she had with the late WTA Legend, and how she's remained in her thoughts this week.

