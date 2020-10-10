The win heard around the world: the tennis family came together on social media to congratulate Iga Swiatek, the first woman from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

PARIS, France - When you make history, you feel the love.

Nineteen-year-old Iga Swiatek became the first woman from Poland to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era at the French Open on Saturday, capping off a history-making fortnight without the loss of a set by beating American Sofia Kenin—and after the match, the tennis world came together to congratulate the teenager on her triumph.

The most vocal online support came from three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, both during and after Swiatek's historic championship.

Though the reigning US Open winner missed this year's French Open herself due to injury, she was fully invested over the fortnight in the results of her friend, with whom she's struck up an earnest friendship over the past year.

I hate watching tennis when I’m rooting for someone. Why are my muscles tensing up like I’m about to hit the ball? More importantly, whyyyyyyyy are my palms so sweaty???? pic.twitter.com/0zDbaKrd5o — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 10, 2020

In the immediate aftermath, Poland's first Grand Slam finalist in women's singles, former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska, was among the first to offer her compatriot congratulations.

The now-retired Top 10 stalwart, and new mom as of July, was runner-up at Wimbledon to Serena Williams in 2012—the closest a woman from their country had previously come to winning a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

And she wasn't the only legendary Polish athlete to take notice.

What an amazing success, what a great story! Good job @iga_swiatek 🎾👏🤜🤛 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) October 10, 2020

Later, two-time Grand Slam champion Mary Pierce presented Swiatek with the Coup Suzanne-Lenglen, which she won herself 20 years ago in 2000.

Félicitations pour ton premier titre du Grand Chelem à @rolandgarros, @iga_swiatek ! Tellement heureuse pour toi.



Congratulations Iga! I am honored to be able to present you with your first Grand Slam title at #RG20 🏆👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VH5WPTyK0y — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) October 10, 2020

See more posts from a host of WTA legends and current stars congratulating the game's newest major champion, who will crack the world's Top 20 in the WTA rankings on Monday.

Congratulations @iga_swiatek it’s great to see your joy on the court, great champion! Happy to see Poland’s first GS victory 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @rolandgarros #RolandGarros @WTA pic.twitter.com/G1JqaSilYu — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) October 10, 2020

@iga_swiatek congratulations for an amazing win and deserved one at that with total domination the whole tournament long- well done Champion!!!#astarisborn though we know it didn’t happen overnight:)!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 10, 2020

Congratulations @iga_swiatek What a sterling two weeks of brilliant tennis. Many, many more GS Titles to come. @SofiaKenin hold your head up high; you had a great year! 👏 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) October 10, 2020

Wow!!! @iga_swiatek is such an amazing athlete-so offensive-hits so heavy-complete game already. A joy to watch-makes it look so easy. More Majors ahead!! @WTA 👏🏆 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) October 10, 2020

Congratulations to @iga_swiatek on an incredible achievement!



She’s the 2020 #RolandGarros Women’s Singles Champion! https://t.co/l6MOykBpMI — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) October 10, 2020

@iga_swiatek ooooh , what an amazing effort ! Loved watching you play and be fearless .💪🏻 Congrats on your first ! — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) October 10, 2020

Without dropping a set, ending it with a forehand winner. Well done @iga_swiatek — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) October 10, 2020

So impressed with the way @iga_swiatek is handling/playing her 1st Grand Slam final #bravo #mentallystrong — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) October 10, 2020

Great job @iga_swiatek

What a tournament!!! Champ 🏆 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) October 10, 2020

Wowzaaaaaaaa amazing — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 10, 2020

IGA!!!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 @iga_swiatek so proud of you🥰🙌🏼 — Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) October 10, 2020

Brawo Iga 🎾💥🎉 First Polish woman @iga_swiatek Wins @rolandgarros 🤩🤩🤩 Amazing!!! — Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) October 10, 2020

And while she's on record as supporting a certain left-handed Spaniard in tomorrow's men's final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Swiatek also received a special shoutout from the men's World No.1.