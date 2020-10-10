PARIS, France - When you make history, you feel the love.

Nineteen-year-old Iga Swiatek became the first woman from Poland to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era at the French Open on Saturday, capping off a history-making fortnight without the loss of a set by beating American Sofia Kenin—and after the match, the tennis world came together to congratulate the teenager on her triumph. 

The most vocal online support came from three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, both during and after Swiatek's historic championship.

Though the reigning US Open winner missed this year's French Open herself due to injury, she was fully invested over the fortnight in the results of her friend, with whom she's struck up an earnest friendship over the past year.

In the immediate aftermath, Poland's first Grand Slam finalist in women's singles, former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska, was among the first to offer her compatriot congratulations.

The now-retired Top 10 stalwart, and new mom as of July, was runner-up at Wimbledon to Serena Williams in 2012—the closest a woman from their country had previously come to winning a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

And she wasn't the only legendary Polish athlete to take notice.

Later, two-time Grand Slam champion Mary Pierce presented Swiatek with the Coup Suzanne-Lenglen, which she won herself 20 years ago in 2000. 

See more posts from a host of WTA legends and current stars congratulating the game's newest major champion, who will crack the world's Top 20 in the WTA rankings on Monday.

And while she's on record as supporting a certain left-handed Spaniard in tomorrow's men's final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Swiatek also received a special shoutout from the men's World No.1.

