Former World No.9 Julia Goerges announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. The 31-year-old played her last match at Roland Garros, ending a streak of 48 straight Grand Slam main draw appearances that includes seven trips to the second week and a Wimbledon semifinal in 2018.
Check out some of her best stats and matches as wtatennis.com takes a look at the German star by the numbers:
SUMMARY
- Won 7 career singles titles and 5 doubles titles
- WTA Ranking climbed as high as No.9 in singles and No.12 in doubles
- One of 3 Germans to earn a Top 15 ranking in both singles and doubles along with Stefanie Graf and Claudia Kohde-Kilsch
WTA RANKING HIGHLIGHTS
- On February 5, 2018, Goerges became the 125th player to crack the WTA Top 10, climbing as high as No.9 (week of August 20, 2018)
- One of 8 Germans to earn a WTA Top 10 ranking joining Sylvia Hanika, Bettina Bunge, Claudia Kohde-Kilsch, Stefanie Graf, Anke Huber, Andrea Petkovic and Angelique Kerber
- Reached a career-high doubles ranking of No.12
- One of 3 Germans to earn a Top 15 ranking in both singles and doubles along with Stefanie Graf and Claudia Kohde-Kilsch
TOURNAMENT BREAKDOWN
- Played 257 tournaments in her career
- Won 7 career singles titles in 17 career finals appearances
- Won first career singles title at 2010 Bad Gastein at 21 years old
- Won 4 singles titles at International level tournaments
- Won back-to-back titles in Auckland (2018, 2019)
- Won the title at 2017 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai
- Won 2011 Stuttgart becoming the first German to win the title since Anke Huber in 1994
- Ended 2017 by winning back-to-back titles (Moscow, Zhuhai) and won Auckland in first tournament of 2018; would go on to extend her win streak to 15-straight.
- Won 479 career matches across all levels, including 316 at tour-level main draw with a 54-49 record at Grand Slam
- Won a career-high 48 matches in 2017 (48-23 record)
- During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, posted a combined record of 94-47, the third most wins in that time on Tour behind Karolina Pliskova (102) and Elina Svitolina (97)
- In 11 tournament appearances in Auckland posted a 27-9 record, the most match wins in tournament history (ahead of Caroline Wozniacki, 19-7)
- Reached the fourth round at all four Slams, highlighted by advancing to the semifinals at 2018 Wimbledon.
MATCH STATS
- In the match stats era (since 2008), Julia Goerges hit 2,931 aces.
- Only two WTA players have hit more aces than Goerges in that time – Serena Williams (4,019) and Karolina Pliskova (3,191)
- In 2018, Goerges led the WTA with 492 aces. She also led the tour in 1st serve points won percentage that season (73.8%) and Break Points Saved Percentage (63.5%)
DOUBLES SUCCESS
- Won 5 doubles titles: 2015 New Haven (w/Hradecka), 2012 Bad Gastein (w/Craybas), 2010 Copenhagen (w/Groenefeld), 2010 Seoul (w/Hercog) and 2009 - Portoroz (w/Uhlirova)
- Qualified for 2016 WTA Finals in doubles playing with Karolina Pliskova
- Reached the finals in mixed doubles at 2014 Roland Garros (w/Zimonjic)
NOTABLE MATCHES:
2011 Stuttgart Final – defeated then WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki 7-6(3), 6-3
Goerges notched her first career win over a World No.1 and as a result became the first German to win the title at the Stutgart event since 1994.
2011 Madrid R16 – defeated then WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki again
Less than 2 weeks after winning the Stuttgart title, Goerges defeated Wozniacki again, this time in Madrid. Owned a 6-5 career record vs. Wozniacki.
2017 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Final – defeated CoCo Vandeweghe in Final
Goerges ended the 2017 season by winning back-to-back titles at Moscow and Zhuhai and would go on to start the 2018 season by winning in Auckland and would extend her career-best win streak to 15-straight match wins at the Australian Open.
2019 Auckland Final – defeated Bianca Andreescu to Successfully Defend Title
Goerges won back-to-back titles in Auckland (2018, 2019), where she holds the tournament record for most match wins.
2019 Luxembourg R32 – Tied career-high with 21 aces in opening round win over Misaki Doi
Goerges served up 21 aces in her opening round win, equaling her career-high (also achieved at 2019 US Open, R16, l. to Vekic). Goerges went on to reach the final of the tournament before losing in the championship match to Ostpenko.