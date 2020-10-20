German star Julia Goerges announced her retirement after a stellar career. Check out her best stats, matches and moments.

Former World No.9 Julia Goerges announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. The 31-year-old played her last match at Roland Garros, ending a streak of 48 straight Grand Slam main draw appearances that includes seven trips to the second week and a Wimbledon semifinal in 2018.

Check out some of her best stats and matches as wtatennis.com takes a look at the German star by the numbers:

SUMMARY

Won 7 career singles titles and 5 doubles titles

WTA Ranking climbed as high as No.9 in singles and No.12 in doubles

One of 3 Germans to earn a Top 15 ranking in both singles and doubles along with Stefanie Graf and Claudia Kohde-Kilsch

WTA RANKING HIGHLIGHTS

On February 5, 2018, Goerges became the 125th player to crack the WTA Top 10, climbing as high as No.9 (week of August 20, 2018)

One of 8 Germans to earn a WTA Top 10 ranking joining Sylvia Hanika, Bettina Bunge, Claudia Kohde-Kilsch, Stefanie Graf, Anke Huber, Andrea Petkovic and Angelique Kerber

Reached a career-high doubles ranking of No.12

One of 3 Germans to earn a Top 15 ranking in both singles and doubles along with Stefanie Graf and Claudia Kohde-Kilsch

Photo by Getty Images

TOURNAMENT BREAKDOWN

Played 257 tournaments in her career

Won 7 career singles titles in 17 career finals appearances

Won first career singles title at 2010 Bad Gastein at 21 years old

Won 4 singles titles at International level tournaments

Won back-to-back titles in Auckland (2018, 2019)

Won the title at 2017 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai

Won 2011 Stuttgart becoming the first German to win the title since Anke Huber in 1994

Ended 2017 by winning back-to-back titles (Moscow, Zhuhai) and won Auckland in first tournament of 2018; would go on to extend her win streak to 15-straight.

Won 479 career matches across all levels, including 316 at tour-level main draw with a 54-49 record at Grand Slam

Won a career-high 48 matches in 2017 (48-23 record)

During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, posted a combined record of 94-47, the third most wins in that time on Tour behind Karolina Pliskova (102) and Elina Svitolina (97)

In 11 tournament appearances in Auckland posted a 27-9 record, the most match wins in tournament history (ahead of Caroline Wozniacki, 19-7)

Reached the fourth round at all four Slams, highlighted by advancing to the semifinals at 2018 Wimbledon.

Photo by Getty Images

MATCH STATS



In the match stats era (since 2008), Julia Goerges hit 2,931 aces.

Only two WTA players have hit more aces than Goerges in that time – Serena Williams (4,019) and Karolina Pliskova (3,191)

In 2018, Goerges led the WTA with 492 aces. She also led the tour in 1st serve points won percentage that season (73.8%) and Break Points Saved Percentage (63.5%)

DOUBLES SUCCESS



Won 5 doubles titles: 2015 New Haven (w/Hradecka), 2012 Bad Gastein (w/Craybas), 2010 Copenhagen (w/Groenefeld), 2010 Seoul (w/Hercog) and 2009 - Portoroz (w/Uhlirova)

Qualified for 2016 WTA Finals in doubles playing with Karolina Pliskova

Reached the finals in mixed doubles at 2014 Roland Garros (w/Zimonjic)

WTA Stuttgart: Wozniacki v Goerges

NOTABLE MATCHES:

2011 Stuttgart Final – defeated then WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki 7-6(3), 6-3

Goerges notched her first career win over a World No.1 and as a result became the first German to win the title at the Stutgart event since 1994.

2011 Madrid R16 – defeated then WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki again

Less than 2 weeks after winning the Stuttgart title, Goerges defeated Wozniacki again, this time in Madrid. Owned a 6-5 career record vs. Wozniacki.

2017 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Final – defeated CoCo Vandeweghe in Final

Goerges ended the 2017 season by winning back-to-back titles at Moscow and Zhuhai and would go on to start the 2018 season by winning in Auckland and would extend her career-best win streak to 15-straight match wins at the Australian Open.

Photo by Getty Images

2019 Auckland Final – defeated Bianca Andreescu to Successfully Defend Title

Goerges won back-to-back titles in Auckland (2018, 2019), where she holds the tournament record for most match wins.

2019 Luxembourg R32 – Tied career-high with 21 aces in opening round win over Misaki Doi

Goerges served up 21 aces in her opening round win, equaling her career-high (also achieved at 2019 US Open, R16, l. to Vekic). Goerges went on to reach the final of the tournament before losing in the championship match to Ostpenko.