No.1 seed Simona Halep was forced to the brink, but battled to a hard-earned second Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in February, as the Romanian fought back from a set down to overcome rising star Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in a classic final.
"It feels great that I could win it," Halep said, during her post-match press conference. "Actually, it was amazing. Elena fought till the end. She didn't give up any balls. It was really tough mentally. The pressure was very high. But I want it badly, so that's why I fought till the end."
Reigning Wimbledon champion Halep, who also hoisted the Dubai trophy in 2015, stormed back from a break down at 3-1 in the final set to clinch her 20th career WTA singles title after nearly two-and-a-half hours of unpredictable play.
"It's very special to be in 2020, 20th anniversary of this tournament, 20th title," Halep added at the time. "It's pretty special. I just want to enjoy it. It's very, very beautiful."
