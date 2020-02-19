Simona Halep's memorable victory over Elena Rybakina in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships makes the shortlist for our 2020 Match of the Year vote.

No.1 seed Simona Halep was forced to the brink, but battled to a hard-earned second Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in February, as the Romanian fought back from a set down to overcome rising star Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in a classic final.

"It feels great that I could win it," Halep said, during her post-match press conference. "Actually, it was amazing. Elena fought till the end. She didn't give up any balls. It was really tough mentally. The pressure was very high. But I want it badly, so that's why I fought till the end."

Reigning Wimbledon champion Halep, who also hoisted the Dubai trophy in 2015, stormed back from a break down at 3-1 in the final set to clinch her 20th career WTA singles title after nearly two-and-a-half hours of unpredictable play.

"It's very special to be in 2020, 20th anniversary of this tournament, 20th title," Halep added at the time. "It's pretty special. I just want to enjoy it. It's very, very beautiful."

2020 Match of the Year Finalist: Halep vs. Rybakina

Vote for your favorite Match of the Year from the shortlist in the social media poll below.