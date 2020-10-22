Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a dramatic comeback from a double break down in the third set against qualifier Coco Gauff in the second round of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, avenging a marathon loss two months ago to pull through 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2) in two hours and 13 minutes.
At the same stage of Lexington in August, Gauff had triumphed 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 in a two-hour, 48-minute epic that remains the longest match of the teenager's professional career to date - and for much of this rematch she seemed likely to reprise it.
But Sabalenka proved the stronger player towards the end of the match in October, storming back from 2-5 down in the decider and ultimately dictating the final-set tiebreak, tallying 30 winners to 44 unforced errors overall and taking advantage of Gauff's serve suddenly shaking in the closing stages.
"I would say today was a really good level compared to last time," said Sabalenka afterwards. "After the last match I knew there were going to be long rallies and short balls, and that I have to step in every time on court, stay aggressive and don't be afraid to come into net.
"She's a great player, she's so young and she's moving really really well. It's long rallies all the time and it's not easy to make a winner or find a way of finishing the point against her. I mean, she's great. She's 16 and she's playing on this level - I would like to have been on this level when I was 16!"
Read more: Sabalenka's epic comeback win against Gauff in Ostrava
Vote for your favorite Match of the Year from the shortlist in the social media poll below.
You've watched the highlights from our four #MatchOfTheYear contenders.— wta (@WTA) November 23, 2020
Now it's time to vote ⬇️
Watch the highlights of the other shortlisted contenders.
Match of the Year Contender: Serena vs Venus
Match of the Year Contender: Halep vs Rybakina
Match of the Year Contender: Osaka vs Kontaveit