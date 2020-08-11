Serena Williams rose to the familiar challenge of elder sister Venus to win the 31st edition of their storied rivalry at the inaugural Top Seed Open. The enthralling encounter makes our shortlist for 2020 Match of the Year.

Serena Williams overcame a stern test from elder sister Venus in August to reach the quarterfinals at the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"I've lost a few tight sets lately, so I was telling myself I really wanted to win this one and try to focus on those last two games," she said afterwards.

Serena rallied from a set down and 4-2 final set deficit to defeat the five-time Wimbledon champion for a 19th time in a thrilling two hours and 19 minutes.

The Williams sisters' WTA rivalry spanned into a 31st match and fourth decade with this meeting, their first since the 2018 US Open where Serena won in straight sets en route to the final.

Read more: Serena serves out sister Venus in Lexington

2020 Match of the Year Finalist: Venus vs. Serena

Vote for your favorite Match of the Year from the shortlist in the social media poll below.

You've watched the highlights from our four #MatchOfTheYear contenders.



Now it's time to vote ⬇️ — wta (@WTA) November 23, 2020

Watch the highlights of the other shortlisted contenders.

Match of the Year Contender Osaka vs Kontaveit

Match of the Year Contender: Halep vs Rybakina

Match of the Year Contender: Sabalenka vs Gauff