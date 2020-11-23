Six-year agreement will focus on promotion and growth of women’s tennis by taking data and performance insights to the next level.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) today named Stats Perform its Official WTA Data Supplier.

The transformative partnership will deliver multiple feeds to customers - an exclusive umpire-derived data feed for an expanded number of WTA matches, as well as an ultrafast data feed collected by Stats Perform’s Opta analysts.

The data collected by Stats Perform’s Opta analysts will include detailed match statistics down to rally and shot level. This will dramatically increase the level of live insight available for thousands of WTA matches to power a new range of broadcast, second screen, and betting experiences.

The data feed will support Stats Perform’s advanced AI capabilities which will be leveraged to help bring fans closer to the sport through engaging data-driven insights and stories. Through these unique insights, fans will be able to get to know the players and the game at a much deeper level.

The data also enhances Stats Perform’s existing live WTA video streaming service to help create the ultimate experience in trusted and entertaining in-play betting.

Stats Perform’s extensive sports content distribution capabilities will improve the availability of official WTA data to make it more accessible for authorized sportsbooks, broadcasters, OTT, media, sponsors, tech and fantasy games, giving fans and bettors fast, detailed and accurate tennis data.

As evidence of Stats Perform’s commitment to growing the profile of women athletes, the partnership will push more innovative insights and content to raise the profile of WTA players. The agreement also aims to elevate the betting experience through the delivery of faster, deeper feeds, and promote integrity in tennis via the provision of two operationally independent feeds.

Carl Mergele, CEO Stats Perform, says: “The WTA has very ambitious goals for their tournaments and players and we’re proud to be trusted to help them reach new levels of fan and bettor engagement. Our broadcaster, media, and betting networks are already excited because they’ve seen how high-quality information elevates sport’s appeal.”

Micky Lawler, WTA President, says: “Stats Perform has a history of creating innovative and trusted content and products that drive entertainment levels and new revenue streams for the professional sports ecosystem. We’re looking forward to discovering new and unique storylines surrounding the WTA Tour and our players and tournaments available in new, exciting and comprehensive ways.”

Atop its sports AI and content expertise and customer network, Stats Perform’s globally famous and trusted Opta data brand has helped it transform the way fans and bettors interact with men’s and women’s soccer, cricket, rugby, basketball, NFL and MLB. The company has a long history of challenging how sport is measured, giving players, teams and leagues a competitive edge and broadcasters, media, sportsbooks and sponsors new perspectives. Women’s tennis is now also set to see a rise in the profile of and engagement with the Tour and its players.