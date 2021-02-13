Naomi Osaka’s perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches was extended on Tuesday, as the No.3 seed from Japan eased past Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei, 6-2, 6-2, to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

"Today it was really important to have a plan, just because she's an opponent that I'm not really sure what's going to happen," said Osaka, in her post-match press conference. "So just having something to structure myself and not get carried away with what she's going to do was definitely really important."

Osaka is now two wins away from claiming a fourth major title after her breezy 66-minute victory over Hsieh on Rod Laver Arena. The former World No.1 is looking to continue a recent period of preeminence at the hardcourt majors, as she has won three of the last five Grand Slam events contested on that surface.

.@naomiosaka has gone on to win the title each time she has reached the quarterfinals of a major! 👏



She defeats Hsieh, 6-2, 6-2.#AO2021pic.twitter.com/qB1c5z27oe — wta (@WTA) February 16, 2021

23-year-old Osaka had reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals prior to this fortnight, and on each of those occasions she went on to win the title, including at the 2019 Australian Open, as well as at the 2018 and 2020 US Opens.

Reigning US Open champion Osaka clinched her 12th straight victory at Grand Slam tournaments without being broken on the day, and firing 24 winners to just 14 unforced errors with her powerful play. It was a much different story than their meeting in Melbourne two years ago, where Osaka had to survive a three-set tussle against Hsieh during her title-winning run.

"I feel like every time I play her, it's really challenging because I never know exactly what she's going to do with the ball," said Osaka. "I think today I just really focused on my game plan. I think it was kind of very clear what I thought I had to do."

"I talked through it more," Osaka added. "For me, I also feel like I've experienced, like, what it is like to play her in those tough battles, kind of how to avoid that situation."

Photo by Getty Images

Hsieh was making her Grand Slam singles quarterfinal debut in her 38th major main draw appearance, and at age 35 is the oldest player in the Open Era (since 1968) to have made it this deep in a major for the first time. Her wily play, complete with double-handed groundstrokes off of both wings, could not maneuver her past Osaka, as the current doubles World No.1 was undone by 23 unforced errors during the affair.

"This is what happens in tennis," Hsieh told the press, after the match. "Sometimes you are not taking the chance, you lose the point, then maybe you lose the match. This is what happened. I hope next time I do better."

Osaka had to face three break points during her first three service games, but the No.3 seed fended each of Hsieh’s attacks off with stellar serving. During that span, Osaka was able to attain her first break by slamming a backhand winner down the line to move to a 3-1 lead in the opener.

Osaka would not face another break point for the rest of the day, and calmly broke Hsieh once more to close out the opening set 6-2.

Four of their five previous meetings had gone to three sets, but Osaka was on a mission to collect a swift victory over Hsieh on this occasion, as she swept to a 4-1 lead in the second set.

Hsieh valiantly staved off Osaka’s first two match points at 5-2, and in fact reached game point to extend the encounter, but a powerful service return gave Osaka a third chance in that game, which she converted after forcing a long error from Hsieh.

"I felt like today I told myself just to be really intense from the beginning," said Osaka. "I played her so many times, I felt like I knew what to expect and that I couldn't afford to be lazy with my footwork or anything. I didn't want to play three sets today."

we going into the semis ☺️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/2BSGDneE1D — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 16, 2021

Next up for Osaka will be a tantalizing semifinal meeting with a former World No.1 and multiple Grand Slam champion: either Serena Williams or Simona Halep, who play under the lights on Rod Laver Arena later on Tuesday. Osaka is 2-1 against Williams, but 1-4 against Halep.

"Halep, I don't really like playing her," said Osaka. "She's someone that's really tough, someone that gets the ball back every time. For me it's definitely a mental and physical battle.

"Of course, the same goes for Serena. She's Serena, someone that I feel really intimidated when I see her on the other side of the court. But, yeah, I feel like them playing their match tonight is going to be really fun."