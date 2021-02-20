Danielle Collins scored her first win over a World No.1, and first in four attempts against Ashleigh Barty, coming from a break down in both sets to reach the Adelaide International quarterfinals.

The fourth time was the charm for Danielle Collins, who scored her first win over a reigning World No.1 in the second round of the Adelaide International by taking Ashleigh Barty out 6-3, 6-4 in just 62 minutes.

Collins had lost to Barty in all three of their previous meetings, including a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) semifinal in Adelaide last year, but on Wednesday recovered from a break down in both sets to reel off the last five games of each. The result extends the American's record in 2021 to 9-3 following a quarterfinal at the Yarra Valley Classic and a semifinal last week at the Phillip Island Trophy.

Collins reels off another five consecutive games to get her first win over Barty 6-3, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals!

Both players had spells in which they dominated play. Defending champion Barty began both sets with her serve clicking: seven of her first eight went unreturned as she went up 3-1.

Collins had dropped serve in the opening game following a controversial linecall, and the initial stages of each set were error-strewn from the World No.37. But Barty was unable to sustain her serving level through the end of either stanza, beckoning her opponent back into the contest with a trio of double faults.

By contrast, Collins was able to rein in her power sufficiently to emerge with a ratio of 20 winners to 15 unforced errors. Raking the ball from side to side and landing her returns deep at Barty's feet, she was in full flow as she flipped momentum thoroughly. Having lost 11 out of 12 points to fall behind 1-4 in the second set, Collins managed to reel 20 of the next 23 to accelerate over the finishing line.