Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is set to return to the Miami Open for the first time since 2012.

Kim Clijsters has accepted wildcards into this month’s Miami Open and April’s Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam winner, returned to the tour last season after a seven-year hiatus, but has not played this year.

“We are very excited to have Kim returning to Miami,” James Blake, Miami Open Tournament Director, said in a statement. “She is a tremendous player and an even better person. Plus, it’s not often you get the opportunity to see someone who has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame compete at an event of this level.”

Clijsters last appeared in Miami in 2012. She won the event in 2005 and 2010.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are also among a star-studded Miami Open field, which includes 75 of the top 78 ranked women.

The WTA 1000 event runs from March 22-April 4.

A 41-time singles winner on tour, Clijsters will compete in Charleston (April 5-11) for the first time in her career. The full field for the event will be released next Wednesday.