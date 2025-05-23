Saville battles past Townsend; Mboko, Bejlek also qualify for Roland Garros

Daria Saville, Victoria Mboko and Sara Bejlek were among the players to successfully qualify for the Roland Garros main draw.

Five players had already booked their places in the Roland Garros main draw on Day 4 of qualifying: Nina Stojanovic, Nao Hibino, Tamara Korpatsch, Oksana Selekhmeteva and Carole Monnet.

On Friday, the 11 remaining qualifiers were decided.

Two tour-level stalwarts opened the day with a quintessential qualifying battle that pitted Daria Saville's defensive grit against Taylor Townsend's net-rushing aggression. Former No. 20 Saville held off No. 6 seed Townsend in the end, advancing 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours and 39 minutes. Saville will contest her 35th Grand Slam main draw, having made her debut at the 2013 Australian Open -- the last time she successfully navigated the qualifying rounds.

No. 193-ranked Sara Bejlek dismissed No. 1 seed Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-0, 6-4 to score her eighth career Top 100 win, and first of 2025 -- and ending the Ukrainian's 14-match winning streak in Grand Slam qualifying. At the age of 19, Bejlek has already qualified at six different majors, including twice at Roland Garros -- but the Czech teenager is yet to win a main-draw match.

On a good day for Argentina, No. 9 seed Solana Sierra improved her season record to 27-9 with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of No. 29 seed Wang Xiyu. The 20-year-old, who won her first WTA 125 title in Antalya this spring, did not drop a set in qualifying for her second major (following last year's US Open).

Argentinian No. 1 Sierra was joined by the country's No. 2, Maria Lourdes Carle, and No. 4, Julia Riera, both former Top 100 players. Carle raced past Lithuania's Justina Mikulskyte 6-0, 6-1 in 71 minutes, and Riera eased past Romania's Miriam Bulgaru 6-4, 6-1 in 68 minutes.

Four of the first nine completed matches saw a player make it to her first Grand Slam main draw. Victoria Mboko, the Canadian 18-year-old who has been near-unbeatable on the ITF World Tennis Tour this year, improved her season record to 40-5 by defeating Kaja Juvan 7-5, 6-3. Mboko, who has also taken both Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff to three sets this year, did not drop a set in the first Grand Slam qualifying campaign of her young career.

Last year's junior champion, Tereza Valentova, also made it through her first Grand Slam qualifying competition without dropping a set. The Czech 18-year-old defeated Simona Waltert 6-2, 6-4, and her season record is now 23-6, including two ITF W75 titles.

No. 230-ranked Anastasiia Sobolieva came through a rollercoaster 6-0, 0-6, 6-2 contest over No. 22 seed Francesca Jones. The 20-year-old Ukrainian, who had not won a Grand Slam qualifying match in three previous attempts, recovered after winning just eight points in the second set.

Former Top 20 junior Joanna Garland was sidelined due to injury for much of 2024, but has put together a spectacular comeback, winning nine ITF titles in the past eight months. Now ranked No. 177, the 23-year-old Chinese Taipei player brought that form into her first Grand Slam qualifying event since 2023, coming through 6-4, 7-5 against Anna-Lena Friedsam to complete a campaign in which she did not drop a set.

Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz, a two-time WTA 125 finalist in Antalya this spring, won a match between two players both bidding for their first Grand Slam main draw. The 22-year-old defeated Poland's Linda Klimovicova 6-4, 6-4.

More to come...