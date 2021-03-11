The Porsche Race to Shenzhen continued last week with stops in Dubai for a WTA 1000 tournament and Guadalajara, Mexico for a WTA 250.

A title run in Dubai, the first WTA 1000 tournament of the 2021 season, has propelled Garbine Muguruza to the No.2 spot in this week’s Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard. Playing in her third singles final of the season, Muguruza jumped three spots in this week’s Leaderboard, trailing only Naomi Osaka.

Dubai semifinalist Elise Mertens slides into this week’s Top 8 climbing five spots to No.4. With an 11-2 record across three tournaments this year. The Belgian won a title at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne earlier this year and also advanced to the round of 16 at the Australian Open.

With Osaka and Muguruza occupying the Top 2 spots on the Leaderboard, American Jennifer Brady sits at No.3 followed by Mertens. Serena Williams, Karolina Muchova, Aryna Sabalenka and Ashleigh Barty round out the Top 8 this week.

Porsche Race to Shenzhen, The Grid: March 15, 2021

With 11 tournaments completed in 2021, players continue to close in on the Top 8. Some notable movement this week:

Jessica Pegula (USA): +1, to No.9

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE): +30, to No.11

Jil Teichmann (SUI): +20, to No.13

Belinda Bencic (SUI): +4, to No.16

Coco Gauff (USA): +7, to No.19

This week, the Race travels to St. Petersburg, Russia, for the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, a WTA 500 tournament, and Monterrey, Mexico, for the Abierto GNP Seguros, a WTA 250 event.

The PRTS Leaderboard includes points earned during the 2021 season at Grand Slams, WTA 1000s, WTA 500s and WTA 250s. The top eight players on the Leaderboard will qualify for the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.