No.2 seed Naomi Osaka claimed her 23rd straight victory and moved into the Miami Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career after a straight-set win over No.16 seed Elise Mertens. Also on Monday, Anastasija Sevastova ended the comeback run of Ana Konjuh.

No.2 seed Naomi Osaka had a Miami Open breakthrough on Monday, as she defeated No.16 seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3 to advance into the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time in her career.

Osaka improves her head-to-head against Mertens to 3-1, having won their last three meetings in succession. Moreover, Osaka has now won a staggering 23 consecutive matches as she eased past Mertens after just under an hour and a half of play.

Since 2000, the only other players with winning streaks of 23 or more matches are Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Justine Henin.

With both players in their first-ever fourth-round match at the Miami Open, it was Osaka who controlled the clash on return, holding a whopping 14 break points and converting for service breaks five of those times.

Osaka began to take command early in the first set when she completed a love break for 2-0 with a fiery forehand winner down the line. A litany of errors, punctuated by a double fault, caused Mertens to drop serve again and hand a 5-1 lead to Osaka.

However, Mertens made a late charge in the opener, breaking Osaka for 5-2, and then rallying from 0-40 down to hold for 5-3, saving four set points in that game alone. Incredible defense by Mertens helped her fend off two more set points in the next game, and she did have one chance to break Osaka, which the No.2 seed swatted away with an ace.

At last, Osaka converted her seventh set point as a strong serve was returned into the net by Mertens. Osaka had 14 winners in the set, double the amount from the racquet of Mertens.

After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Mertens needed an off-court medical timeout while leading 3-2. Upon her return, Osaka kicked into high gear, winning 12 of the next 13 points to zip ahead 5-3.

Reigning Australian Open champion Osaka continued her late surge in the set, as she would close out the match by winning a fourth consecutive game, breaking Mertens to seal victory and move into the elite eight in Miami for the first time, in her fifth appearance at the event.

Anastasija Sevastova also booked a spot in the Miami Open quarterfinals for the first time, as the former World No.11 claimed a 6-1, 7-5 victory to end the inspiring run of Ana Konjuh.

Former Top 20 player Konjuh, on the comeback trail after four elbow surgeries caused her to miss much of 2018 and 2019, had pulled together a stirring fortnight, with her first two Top 20 wins since 2017 coming over Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek in the last two rounds.

But it was the exceptional court craft by Sevastova which won out on the day, as the Latvian moved into her second quarterfinal of the season with the one-hour and 44-minute victory.

Konjuh out-winnered Sevastova by 36 to 13, but she fired 11 double faults in the match. While Konjuh did convert four of her 14 break points, Sevastova was even more exceptional on return, breaking Konjuh eight times in the encounter.

Sevastova's win continues a dramatic week for the Latvian, who fought back from 2-5 down in the third set to beat Olga Danilovic in the first round, then registered a milestone 100th WTA hardcourt main-draw win by upsetting No.31 seed Coco Gauff in the second round. She will face No.5 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

