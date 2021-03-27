Next Monday, Hsieh Su-Wei will return to the top of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

On Monday April 5, after the conclusion of the Miami Open, Hsieh Su-Wei will return to the top of the world rankings.

Ranked No.2 in the WTA Rankings since March 22, Hsieh previously held the No.1 ranking for 39 total weeks, having climbed to No.1 for the first time on May 12, 2014. Hsieh’s most recent stint at No.1 spanned from March 1, 2020 to Feb. 21, 2021 – 31 consecutive weeks.

Hsieh will replace Aryna Sabalenka, who has held the No.1 ranking since Feb. 22, a span six weeks.

Under the adjusted ranking system, points earned at 2019 Miami – where Sabalenka won the doubles title with Elise Mertens – will drop off at the conclusion of the tournament.

Hsieh most recent titles came in 2019 Wimbledon, 2019 Madrid, 2020 Doha, 2020 Rome, 2020 Dubai and 2020 Brisbane, accounting for more than half or her ranking points.