A resurgent Bianca Andreescu and an ascending Sara Sorribes Tormo will face off for a spot in the semifinals of the Miami Open after both players earned three-set victories in the fourth round on Monday night.

In a match between two Grand Slam champions, Andreescu cooled off the in-form Garbiñe Muguruza, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the pair's second career meeting, while Sorribes Tormo downed Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 to continue her best-ever run at a WTA 1000 event.

A set down and staring at a 15-40 deficit on serve at 1-1, Andreescu ripped off nine of the next 11 games to wrestle command of the match, and sealed victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

"I'm very pleased considering how I was feeling at the beginning of the year in Australia. It wasn't easy, and I just told myself that I had to trust the process and stay patient, and I think that's showing here in Miami," Andreescu said on-court after the match.

"Garbiñe played really, really well. I don't think I started the way that I wanted to, but I just tried to stay as positive as I could and I kept fighting."

Behind 34 winners and four breaks of serve, Andreescu snapped Muguruza's eight-match winning streak and earned a third consecutive win in Miami, her second time doing so in three tournaments played this season.

"I feel it was like a very tight match. I felt I had many opportunities," Muguruza said in defeat. "I had opportunities in the second set to take the lead. I just didn't convert them.

"So far, [it's] probably my best start of the year, and I'm happy about that. I take the positives. I know right now it is a tough moment, but in five minutes, I'm just going to change my mind and just look ahead to the clay court [season] which is my favorite surface. I'm happy with the way I'm playing."

Dating back to her breakthrough season in 2019, Andreescu is now 22-2 in her last five WTA 1000 events, and seeks to reach the semifinals in Miami for the first time when she faces the Spanish No.2 Sorribes Tormo.

After Andreescu took down the tour's leader in wins, improving her head-to-head against Muguruza to 2-0, she and Sorribes Tormo will play for the first time.

Earlier in the evening, the tour's second-best Spaniard in the rankings picked up her 16th win of 2021, and second overall against Jabeur, in an even two hours.

"I don't know if today was the best match of my life, but I think was one of the best matches, for sure," Sorribes Tormo said after the match.

"I'm playing the best tennis of my life, this is for sure. I'm playing long, I'm trying to attack more, I'm going more to the net. I feel comfortable. I feel good physically, and I'm just enjoying tennis and just enjoying life. That's the way I want to continue [for] many, many weeks."

Despite being bageled in the middle set, the fourth bagel set between the two players in six matches all-time, Sorribes Tormo bounced back to win a ninth three-setter to seal a spot in her third quarterfinal of the year.

"Bianca is super young. We see what she did in 2019 was amazing," Sorribes Tormo said. "It will be a tough match, for sure. I'll try to keep learning, to keep playing good tennis, and I don't know, just stay there and wait [for] my opportunity if it's possible.

"I just came here to keep improving, to keep learning every day, to being hopefully to play with the good players. I'm just happy and I'm just surprised."