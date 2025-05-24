Reigning in Strasbourg: Rybakina wins first title in over a year

Elena Rybakina claimed her first title since last April, besting Liudmila Samsonova to prevail at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina snapped a year-long title drought on Saturday, posting a 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-1 victory over No. 8 seed Liudmila Samsonova to capture the WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg title in France.

Before this week, former Wimbledon champion Rybakina had not reached a final since April 2024, when she claimed another clay-court title, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

But the Kazakh made a long-awaited return to the winner's circle by besting Samsonova in Saturday's 2-hour and 13-minute final. The Kazakh now has nine career WTA singles titles, four of which have come on clay.

The win sets Rybakina up nicely as she heads into the year's second Grand Slam, the French Open at Roland Garros. Rybakina will meet Argentine qualifier Julia Riera in the opening round in Paris.

Rybakina defeats Samsonova to capture Strasbourg title

Rivalry turnaround: Samsonova dominated Rybakina in the early stages of their head-to-head, winning their first four meetings between 2021 and 2023. Rybakina at last got her first win over Samsonova in the 2024 Abu Dhabi semifinals.

Now Rybakina has made it two in a row with a victory over Samsonova in their first clay-court clash. It is only Rybakina's second Top 20 win of the year, following her defeat of Paula Badosa in Dubai.

Rybakina notched this win in a place where she has had previous success. Before this year, her most recent Internationaux de Strasbourg appearance came in 2020, when she finished runner-up to Elina Svitolina.

