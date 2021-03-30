Who leads the tour in Top 10 Wins? Aces? Return Games Won? WTA Insider looks back at the hardcourt season and crunches the numbers to see which players dominated the tour's key statistical categories.

After 14 tournaments, including one Grand Slam and two WTA 1000s, it's time to close the book on the spring hardcourt season. WTA Insider breaks down the season's statistical leaders as the tour leaves the hardcourts and heads to clay.

Stats and information provided by SAP Sports. Stats based on a minimum of 10 main draw tour-level matches and do not include active tournament results. All data as of Monday, April 5, 2021.

Tournament Champions

Grand Slam

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka d. Jennifer Brady

WTA 1000s

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Garbiñe Muguruza d. Barbora Krejcikova

Miami Open: Ashleigh Barty d. Bianca Andreescu

WTA 500s

Abu Dhabi: Aryna Sabalenka d. Veronika Kudermetova

Yarra Valley Classic: Ashleigh Barty d. Garbiñe Muguruza

Gippsland Trophy: Elise Mertens d. Kaia Kanepi

Grampians Trophy: Anett Kontaveit, Ann Li (Finalists)

Adelaide International: Iga Swiatek d. Belinda Bencic

Qatar Total Open: Petra Kvitova d. Garbiñe Muguruza

St. Petersburg: Daria Kasatkina d. Margarita Gasparyan

WTA 250s

Phillip Island Trophy: Daria Kasatkina d. Marie Bouzkova

Open 6ème Métropole de Lyon: Clara Tauson d. Viktoria Golubic

Abierto Zapopan (Guadalajara): Sara Sorribes Tormo d. Eugenie Bouchard

Abierto GNP Seguros (Monterrey) : Leylah Fernandez d. Viktoria Golubic

Read: WTA Roundtable - Final Thoughts on the Spring Hardcourt Season

Most Titles Won

1. Ashleigh Barty: 2 (Yarra Valley Classic, Miami)

2. Daria Kasatkina: 2 (Phillip Island Trophy, St. Petersburg)

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Most Match Wins

1. Garbiñe Muguruza: 20-5

2. Daria Kasatkina: 15-4

3. Sara Sorribes Tormo: 15-5

4. Aryna Sabalenka: 14-5

5. Jessica Pegula: 14-6

6. Ashleigh Barty: 14-2

7. Elise Mertens: 13-3

8. Elina Svitolina: 13-6

9. Maria Sakkari: 12-6

10. Naomi Osaka: 12-1

Most Finals Made

1. Garbiñe Muguruza: 3 - Yarra Valley Classic, Doha, Dubai (Won)

2. Ashleigh Barty: 2 - Yarra Valley Classic (Won), Miami (Won)

3. Daria Kasatkina: 2 - Phillip Island Trophy (Won), St. Petersburg (Won)

4. Viktoria Golubic: 2 - Lyon, Monterrey)

PHOTOS: The longest matches of the season so far

Jessica Pegula is one of five quarterfinalists making their Dubai debuts this week. Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Most Top 10 Wins

1. Jessica Pegula: 4-3 (Ka.Pliskova, Svitolina)

2. Ashleigh Barty: 3-0 (Sabalenka, Svitolina, Andreescu)

3. Garbiñe Muguruza: 3-4 (Kenin, Sabalenka)

4. Kaia Kanepi: 2-0 (Sabalenka, Kenin)

5. Karolina Muchova: 2-0 (Pliskova, Barty)

6. Serena Williams: 2-1 (Halep, Sabalenka)

7. Danielle Collins: 2-1 (Pliskova, Barty)

8. Maria Sakkari: 2-2 (Kenin, Osaka)

Ace Leaderboard

1. Ashleigh Barty: 106

2. Veronika Kudermetova: 99

3. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 96

4. Aryna Sabalenka: 90

5. Ons Jabeur: 88

6. Naomi Osaka: 85

7. Karolina Pliskova: 82

8. Garbiñe Muguruza: 74

9. Coco Gauff: 73

10. Maria Sakkari: 71

Most Aces in a Match

1. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 17

2. Ashleigh Barty: 15

3. Jennifer Brady: 14

4. Vera Zvonareva: 13

5. Naomi Osaka: 13

Photo by Getty Images

Average Aces Per Match - Tour Average: 2.79



1. Ashleigh Barty: 6.63

2. Naomi Osaka: 6.54

3. Karolina Pliskova: 6.31

4. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6.00

5. Ons Jabeur: 5.50

6. Veronika Kudermetova: 5.21

7. Coco Gauff: 4.87

8. Aryna Sabalenka: 4.74

9. Elena Rybakina: 4.67

10. Jennifer Brady: 4.57

Barty tops the Ace Leaderboard with 106 aces, an impressive feat given she has played just four tournaments, posting a 14-2 record. The World No.1 surged to the top of the leaderboard after an outstanding serving performance at the Miami Open, where she led the tournament with 43 aces over six matches.

1st Serves Won - Tour Average: 63.5%

1. Naomi Osaka: 76.0%

2. Jennifer Brady: 72.9%

3. Ashleigh Barty: 72.9%

4. Ons Jabeur: 71.4%

5. Aryna Sabalenka: 70.5%

6. Elena Rybakina: 69.9%

7. Maria Sakkari: 69.9%

8. Veronika Kudermetova: 69.7%

9. Shelby Rogers: 69.5%

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 69.5%

2nd Serves Won - Tour Average: 45.6%

1. Marie Bouzkova: 55.6%

2. Shelby Rogers: 53.2%

3. Yulia Putintseva: 52.1%

4. Naomi Osaka: 51.7%

5. Iga Swiatek: 51.0%

6. Garbiñe Muguruza: 51.0%

7. Ann Li: 50.9%

8. Jennifer Brady: 50.7%

9. Ashleigh Barty: 50.4%

10. Petra Kvitova: 49.8%

Photo by Getty Images

Service Points Won - Tour Average: 56.7%

1. Naomi Osaka: 64.4%

2. Ashleigh Barty: 63.8%

3. Shelby Rogers: 63.4%

4. Jennifer Brady: 62.4%

5. Garbiñe Muguruza: 62.4%

6. Iga Swiatek: 61.6%

7. Marie Bouzkova: 61.4%

8. Elena Rybakina: 61.1%

9. Aryna Sabalenka: 61.1%

10. Ons Jabeur: 60.8%

Break Points Saved - Tour Average: 48.0%

1. Ashleigh Barty: 65.1%

2. Nina Stojanovic: 63.3%

3. Naomi Osaka: 62.0%

4. Kaia Kanepi: 58.5%

5. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 55.4%

6. Svetlana Kuznetsova: 54.8%

7. Petra Kvitova: 54.5%

8. Saisai Zheng: 53.0%

9. Caroline Garcia: 52.7%

10. Iga Swiatek: 52.0%

Service Games Won - Tour Average: 60.4%

1. Ashleigh Barty: 80.0%

2. Naomi Osaka: 79.2%

3. Iga Swiatek: 74.1%

4. Shelby Rogers: 72.3%

5. Jennifer Brady: 72.0%

6. Kaia Kanepi: 70.4%

7. Nina Stojanovic: 70.4%

8. Petra Kvitova: 69.8%

9. Elena Rybakina: 69.7%

10. Caroline Garcia: 69.7%

Holding serve on the WTA Tour is a premium advantage and Barty and Osaka lead the tour in Service Games Won by a fair margin, which should come as no surprise for the two players with the highest winning percentages on tour this season.

Photo by ImagenShop - Abierto Zapopan

Is Sara Sorribes Tormo the toughest out in the game right now? Well you certainly don't want to see her when you're serving. The Spaniard has surged up to a career-high No.48 after an outstanding month of March, where she won her first WTA title in Guadalajara, made the semifinals in Monterrey, and made her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the Miami Open. Sorribes Tormo is winning half of her return points and breaking serve nearly every two return games.

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic also features prominently in the return statistics. Armed with one of the rare one-handed backhands on tour, Golubic made back-to-back finals in Lyon and Monterrey.

Interestingly, only Petra Kvitova features in the Top 10 of both Service Games Won and Return Games Won.

Return Points Won - Tour Average: 43.3%

1. Sara Sorribes Tormo: 50.2%

2. Viktorija Golubic: 49.8%

3. Elise Mertens: 49.1%

4. Daria Kasatkina: 49.0%

5. Petra Kvitova: 47.9%

6. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 47.5%

7. Jessica Pegula: 47.5%

8. Ann Li: 46.9%

9. Garbiñe Muguruza: 46.7%

10. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 46.5%

PHOTOS: Great Escapes 2021: Winning from match point down

Return Games Won - Tour Average: 34.5%

1. Sara Sorribes Tormo: 49.8%

2. Viktorija Golubic: 49.0%

3. Elise Mertens: 49.0%

4. Daria Kasatkina: 47.0%

5. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 46.6%

6. Petra Kvitova: 45.5%

7. Jessica Pegula: 45.3%

8. Garbiñe Muguruza: 45.1%

9. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 44.7%

10. Maria Sakkari: 44.2%

Break Points Converted - Tour Average: 45.3%

1. Elise Mertens: 64.4%

2. Ann Li: 56.8%

3. Kaia Kanepi: 56.6%

4. Viktorija Golubic: 53.8%

5. Anett Kontaveit: 53.6%

6. Marie Bouzkova: 53.2%

7. Daria Kasatkina: 52.8%

8. Sorana Cirstea: 52.6%

9. Danielle Collins: 51.9%

10. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 51.7%