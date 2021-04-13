Latest calendar highlights the next nine weeks, which includes two WTA 1000 events, one WTA 500, six WTA 250 tournaments and an extended series of WTA 125 events.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA - The WTA has today released an extended 2021 WTA Tour calendar outlining the next phase of tournaments this season following Wimbledon through the US Open.

Having previously announced the first 27 weeks of the 2021 season, the latest calendar highlights the next nine weeks, which includes two WTA 1000 events, one WTA 500, six WTA 250 tournaments and an extended series of WTA 125 events.

The provisional calendar reflects changes from the previous season including:

Week 20 (May 17) –Anning, China moves to Belgrade, Serbia (2021 only)

Week 21 (May 24) – Strasbourg moves to week 21 with Roland Garros taking place in weeks 22-23

Week 23 (June 7) – Nottingham under discussion, update forthcoming

Week 28 (July 12) – WTA 250 tournament in Bucharest, Romania moves to Budapest, Hungary

Week 28 (July 12) – WTA 250 Prague moves from May to the summer and changes from clay to hardcourt

Week 29 (July 19) - Washington, DC moves to Gdynia, Poland and changes from hardcourt to red clay

Week 34 (August 23) - New WTA 250 hardcourt event in Cleveland, Ohio

The 2021 edition of tournaments in Cologne and ‘s-Hertogenbosch will unfortunately not operate this year but look forward to returning to the calendar in 2022.

In a strategic effort to provide more job opportunities and playing experience at the 125 level, the WTA has expanded the number of WTA 125 tournaments across the globe.

Within the 2021 season, the WTA anticipates over 15 WTA 125 events throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia with the goal of increasing the number of events at this level over the next several years to help ensure the continued growth of the WTA.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are excited to announce the next series of events on the 2021 Tour calendar, as this season has already proven to be outstanding with the level of tennis we have witnessed thus far. We are especially appreciative of the commitment in which all the tournaments and players have put forth in order to operate efficiently and safely during these challenging times.”

Simon added, “We are also very excited about our WTA 125 initiative as we look to grow the number of playing opportunities for our athletes to support their progression through the sport.”

As we continue to operate in a COVID-19 environment, the WTA remains committed to putting health and safety at the forefront by following the guidelines provided by healthcare professionals and local health authorities.

Further additions and updates to the WTA Tour calendar will be announced in due course, including the second edition of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Click here for the latest 2021 WTA Tour calendar.