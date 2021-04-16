Unseeded Aussie Astra Sharma stunned No.1 seed Ons Jabeur by completing a stirring comeback victory in the MUSC Health Women's Open final and claiming her first-ever WTA singles title. Americans Hailey Baptiste and Caty McNally took the doubles title.

Astra Sharma of Australia staged a tremendous comeback victory to claim her first WTA singles title, upsetting No.1 seed Ons Jabeur, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the MUSC Health Women’s Open final on Sunday.

Sharma, ranked World No.165, fought back from being overwhelmed in the opening set to outlast the 27th-ranked Tunisian in just under two hours of play and become the sixth player to win their first-ever title this season. Sharma had made one previous final at 2019 Bogota, which she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

The victory was made even sweeter as the comeback also resulted in Sharma’s best-ever win by ranking. She had only played two previous matches against Top 30 opposition, and lost on both of those occasions.

25-year-old Sharma, a collegiate standout on the Vanderbilt team which won the NCAA national championship in 2015, dominated in the latter stages of the match, winning 61 percent of return points in the final set to complete the turnaround.

First title feels 😀💪@astrasharma takes out the No.1 seed Jabeur in three sets to claim the title 🏆#MUSCHealthWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/9djVizOEe8 — wta (@WTA) April 18, 2021

As the match kicked off, Jabeur made her intentions known early by holding for 1-1 with one of her signature dropshots. The top seed kept mixing lobs and passes in with powerful groundstrokes to earn two quick breaks and open up a 5-1 lead. Jabeur closed out the one-set lead two games later, slamming 13 winners and never facing a break point during that timeframe.

Sharma, though, surged into contention in the second set, finally claiming her first break points at 2-1 and converting for a 3-1 lead after a winner off the netcord. Jabeur, though, struck back with a passing winner to give her double break point in the subsequent game, then pulled back on serve right away after a wide error by Sharma.

The duo held serve from there through 6-5, where Jabeur had a 40-15 lead to send the set into a tiebreak. But Sharma played her best ball at that very moment, knocking off four points in a row to break Jabeur for the second time and swipe the set from the No.1 seed. Sharma finished off the set by out-dropshotting Jabeur in an all-court rally, as the match moved to all square.

Sharma had fully turned the momentum in her favor as the third set got underway, and after an early exchange of breaks in the decider, the Australian eased through the rest of the match, claiming the final four games. A love service hold sealed the deal as an elated Sharma celebrated her first WTA singles title.

Caty McNally and Hailey Baptiste hold their championship trophies after winning the MUSC Health Women's Open doubles title. Photo by MUSC Health Women's Open/Chris Smith

Earlier on Sunday, the all-American pairing of Hailey Baptiste and Caty McNally captured the MUSC Health Women's Open doubles title with a 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-6] upset of the No.1-seeded Australians Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders.

The 19-year-olds needed 95 minutes to complete their own comeback victory and prevent an all-Aussie sweep of the titles on Sunday.

For Baptiste, it was a breakthrough at WTA level, claiming her first WTA doubles title in her first-ever final. Meanwhile, McNally improved to 3-0 in WTA doubles finals; her two previous titles came in 2019 alongside Coco Gauff at Washington, D.C., and Luxembourg.

