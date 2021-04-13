No.2 seed Simona Halep had a successful clay-court season debut, defeating Marketa Vondrousova in under an hour to reach the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals.

World No.3 Halep is still seeking her first trip to the final in Stuttgart, but her clay-court season debut proved to be a huge step towards achieving that goal as the Romanian dispatched 2019 Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova in just 56 minutes of play.

20th-ranked Vondrousova came into the encounter with an impressive 2-0 head-to-head lead over Halep, having notched three-set victories over the former World No.1 twice in 2019: on hardcourt in Indian Wells and on clay in Rome.

But Halep at last got on the board in their rivalry, dominating the Czech throughout their tussle. Halep never faced a break point in the affair as she moved into the elite eight in Stuttgart for the fourth time in her six main-draw showings.

Halep fired 22 winners to just 13 unforced errors in the clash, putting her one victory away from matching her best-ever showings in Stuttgart: semifinal results in 2015 and 2017. She will need to beat either No.8 seed Belinda Bencic or Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final four once again.

Vondrousova used her signature dropshots to pick up a handful of points during the first few games of the match, but after a hold by the Czech in the opening game, it was all Halep in the first set as the second seed swept to a one-set lead behind sturdy, angular hitting.

The pair advanced on serve through the majority of the second set, with Vondrousova tightening up her game and staying with the two-time Grand Slam champion through 4-3. But in that game, Vondrousova was let down by miscues as she fell behind 0-40, and after saving one break point with an ace, the Czech double faulted on the second.

Serving for the match at 5-3, Halep had a few minor issues of her own after a double fault and a backhand error put her behind 0-30, but the Romanian steeled herself to claim the next four points and sail into the quarterfinals.

