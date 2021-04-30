No.3 seed Simona Halep held off a late-match surge from Zheng Saisai to move into the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Two-time Mutua Madrid Open champion Simona Halep booked a spot in the third round at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday after holding off a late-match surge from an unseeded opponent for the second straight match.

The No.3 seed won the first nine games against China's Zheng Saisai — and served for the match at 6-0, 5-3 — before ultimately wrapping up a 6-0, 6-4 victory in one hour and 19 minutes.

In her opening victory against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Friday, Halep also led 6-0, 5-2, but needed to escape late in the second set in an eventual 6-0, 7-5 win.

"It was almost the same [as the first round]... I was really focused in the last game and I just wanted to finish it," Halep said in her on-court interview.

"I think she played really well in the second set. It's a great victory and I'm really happy about it."

A pitch-perfect performance in 37 minutes allowed Halep to hand out a 6-0 opener for the second match in a row, though Zheng earned herself unconverted opportunities to get on the scoreboard.

The World No.57 had four break points in the set, including three in the first game of the match, and also had two game points on serve in the set's final game before surrendering the bagel.

2-time champion Halep slides past Zheng: Madrid Highlights

Zheng continued to compete well in the second set: she held from 15-30 down at 0-6, 0-3 to win her first game of the match and broke Halep in the next game, and later, saved a match point while serving at 0-6, 2-5 and again broke serve as the No.3 seed served for victory.

Twelve of Halep's 19 winners for the match came in the opening set, and she converted six of the 11 break points she created overall.

Halep is through to the third round in Madrid for the sixth time in 10 career main-draw appearances in the Spanish capital, and will next face either No.13 seed Elise Mertens or Elena Rybakina.

Into the Round of 16 for the 6️⃣th time in her career



The No.3 seed @Simona_Halep swept past Zheng, 6-0, 6-4!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/HX8tJvlnEj — wta (@WTA) May 2, 2021

Elsewhere in Halep's quarter of the draw, two-time Madrid finalist and No.12 seed Victoria Azarenka was forced to withdraw from her second round match against Jessica Pegula with a low back injury.

The American advances to face Azarenka's compatriot No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced over Daria Kasatkina earlier in the day.

"I'm very disappointed to withdraw from the tournament. It’s been a really disappointing season for me physically, where at times I’ve felt like I’m playing really well but I’m not able to sustain my level," Azarenka said in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to finding the solution and I hope I'll do that soon and be back playing as soon as possible."

